MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson presents proclamation honoring 25 years of FLACS; Sonia Manzano, Sesame Street's "Maria," delivers keynote

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Life Academy Charter Schools (FLACS), a network of five tuition-free K–12 public charter schools in the Bronx, held its 25th Anniversary Gala, "Legacy in Motion," on Thursday, November 19, 2026. More than 200 guests gathered at Marina Del Rey in the Bronx to celebrate 25 years of FLACS and recognize five individuals and institutions who helped build its legacy:

"Seeing our founders, our families, our staff, and our partners in one room was a reminder of how far a single vision can travel," said FLACS CEO Susana Rivera-Leon. "From one school in 2001 to a full K–12 network, this legacy belongs to everyone who has championed our scholars. Tonight's support helps us carry it into the next 25 years."

In addition to accepting her award, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson presented FLACS with an official proclamation recognizing its 25th Anniversary. The proclamation honors FLACS' "longstanding commitment to educational excellence, student achievement, and community engagement" that "has empowered generations of Bronx students and strengthened the educational landscape of our borough." Ms. Gibson added that, as President of the Borough of the Bronx,“on behalf of the more than 1.4 million people who call this borough home, [I] proudly recognize and congratulate Family Life Academy Charter Schools on the occasion of its 25th Anniversary, honoring 25 years of educational excellence, community investment, and unwavering dedication to the students and families of the Bronx."

The keynote address was delivered by Bronx native Sonia Manzano, who played "Maria" on Sesame Street for 44 seasons, won 15 Daytime Emmy Awards, and created the PBS Kids series Alma's Way. The gala emcee was Marilyn Agrelo, Emmy Award-winning director of Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street and Mad Hot Ballroom. The program also featured a performance by the FLACS II Choir and a silent auction benefiting FLACS scholars, highlighted by a Josh Hart-signed New York Knicks jersey donated by the Dr. Richard Barnett Foundation. The celebration raised about $123,000 for FLACS and its scholars, marking a meaningful milestone in the organization's 25-year legacy.

FLACS also recognized staff and trustees with more than 20 years of service: staff members Maria Castellanos, Mariel Cornelio, Christal Crute, Shavoncka Dupree, Carmen Heskey, and Catherine Rodriguez-Torres; founding FLACS I trustees Pedro Alvarez, Miguel Peña, and Bishop Dr. Raymond Rivera; founding FLACS II trustees Hilda Sanchez, Wanda Torres-Mercado, Dr. Janet Lerner, and Kevin Kearns; and founding network executives Evelyn Castro, Founding COO, and Scott Quintero, Founding CFO.

The main gala sponsors were Ponce Bank (Legacy Circle Presenting Sponsor), Latino Pastoral Action Center, Spring Bank, Mariposa Consulting Group, Regina Caterers, Peligro Sports, South Bronx Charter School for International Cultures & the Arts, IYF of Manhattan, and Paycor.

About FLACS

Founded in 2001, Family Life Academy Charter Schools (FLACS) serves nearly 2,000 students across five Bronx campuses, offering a tuition-free K–12 education. As a community-focused school network, FLACS provides holistic family support and a life-readiness learning environment that inspires every student to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. In 2026, FLACS celebrated its first graduating class, marking an important milestone in its 25-year history and bringing its full K–12 educational pathway to life.

To learn more about FLACS, its purpose, and its programs, visit . Also, join us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Tax-exempt donations are always welcome.

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