With federal HVAC tax credits gone, the Vancouver contractor's membership plan pairs yearly maintenance with a replacement credit that rolls over every year

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Precision Heating & Cooling, a locally owned HVAC contractor serving Southwest Washington and the Portland metro area, is enrolling homeowners in its Precision Service Plan, a yearly maintenance membership that sets aside $100 every year toward the cost of a future system replacement. The credit rolls over and keeps building for as long as the homeowner stays a member.

The plan arrives as homeowners face higher out-of-pocket costs for new equipment. The federal tax credits that helped offset furnace, heat pump and air conditioner upgrades ended on December 31, 2025, leaving utility rebates and contractor programs as the main ways to bring the price down.

"A new heating system is one of the biggest purchases a homeowner makes, and most people don't plan for it until the old one quits on a cold night," said Paul Vynar, founder and owner of Precision Heating & Cooling. "We built the plan so the money you spend keeping your system healthy also goes toward the day you need a new one."

Memberships range from $289 to $389 a year, depending on the equipment in the home. Each plan includes:

- $100 a year toward a system replacement, accruing every year of membership

- 15% off all system repairs

- One free diagnostic visit a year, a $149 value

- A one-year service warranty on repairs

- Priority scheduling for maintenance and service calls

- A choice of two seasonal checkups or one full-system check each year

Precision schedules and manages each member's preseason visit, which covers system testing and cleaning to catch small problems before they turn into mid-winter breakdowns.

"Most of the no-heat calls we run in December and January trace back to something a tune-up would have caught in October," Vynar said. "Regular maintenance is the cheapest repair there is."

Homeowners who are not ready for a membership can book a one-time tune-up for $179 for the first system and $100 for each additional system, which includes a free 1-inch pleated air filter and a written report of the work performed. Diagnostic visits are $149, with flat-rate pricing on any repairs that follow.

Precision Heating & Cooling is a member of the Clark Public Utilities Contractor Network for 2026 and a Trade Ally of Energy Trust of Oregon, which lets its team help customers on both sides of the Columbia River apply for available utility rebates. The company also offers $250 off any equipment installation, an offer that does not expire and can be combined with other offers.

To enroll in the Precision Service Plan or schedule service, call 360-773-1520 in Washington or 503-784-1270 in Oregon, or visit PrecisionHeatingCo.

About Precision Heating & Cooling

Founded in 2017 by Paul Vynar, Precision Heating & Cooling LLC provides residential and commercial heating and air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance in Vancouver, Wash., Portland, Ore., and surrounding communities. The company services all brands and works on gas and electric furnaces, central air conditioners, heat pumps, ductless systems, water heaters and indoor air quality products. Its office is at 3128 E Evergreen Blvd, Suite A, Vancouver, WA 98661. Learn more at .



Paul Vynar

Precision Heating & Cooling

+1 360-773-1520

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Precision Heating & Cooling Service Plan Lets Vancouver & Portland Homeowners Bank $100 a Year Toward a New HVAC System News Provided By Oregon Web Solutions November 25, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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