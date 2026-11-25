MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Brunswick, NJ, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Brunswick, NJ - November 25, 2026 -

DSCP Smart Fulfillment, a third-party logistics and ecommerce fulfillment company, has launched a free online landed cost calculator that shows importers what each unit really costs once it reaches a US warehouse. The tool, released in November 2026, uses the customs user fees that US Customs and Border Protection adjusted for fiscal year 2027.

Landed cost is the full cost of moving a product from a supplier to a US warehouse. It includes the product itself, freight, insurance, import duty, customs fees, broker charges and the truck from the port. Because these charges usually arrive on separate invoices weeks apart, businesses often underestimate the true cost of the goods they sell.

The calculator reflects the Merchandise Processing Fee that CBP applies to formal entries from October 1, 2026, with a minimum of $34.58 and a maximum of $670.86 per entry, according to the Federal Register. Users enter their own shipment details and receive a per-unit figure, followed by the formula behind it, a worked example and the costs that are easiest to reduce.

"Landed cost is the number most brands only see in full after the invoices have arrived," said Elaine Shan, CEO of DSCP Smart Fulfillment. "Putting every charge into one calculation before goods are ordered makes pricing and stock decisions much easier."

One of the costs the calculator helps businesses compare is how goods enter the country. Importing in bulk into a US warehouse means one customs entry per shipment, rather than duties and fees handled parcel by parcel when orders ship individually from overseas.

DSCP Smart Fulfillment receives imported stock at its fulfillment centers in New Brunswick, New Jersey and Chino, California. European and UK shipments can land at the Port of New York and New Jersey for the New Brunswick facility, while Asian and Australian stock can arrive through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach for the Chino facility. From the two warehouses, the company reaches most US customers within 2 to 4 days by ground.

The calculator is free to use on the company's website. For more information, visit dscpsmartfulfillment.com.

Founded in 2016, DSCP Smart Fulfillment is a third-party logistics and ecommerce fulfillment company that picks, packs and ships orders for more than 2,500 online brands. Its services include warehousing, order fulfillment, kitting, returns processing and cross-border fulfillment for international brands entering the US market, and it works with brands selling on Shopify, WooCommerce and Amazon.

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For more information about DSCP Smart Fulfillment, contact the company here:

DSCP Smart Fulfillment

Yavuz Saka

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13 Jules Ln Ste B, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

CONTACT: Yavuz Saka