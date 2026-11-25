MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Brunswick, NJ, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Brunswick, NJ - November 25, 2026 -

DSCP Smart Fulfillment, a third-party logistics and ecommerce fulfillment company, has published a guide to Harmonized Tariff Schedule codes for brands importing goods into the United States, with a focus on cosmetics and beauty products. Checked against Revision 23 of the 2026 Harmonized Tariff Schedule, the guide finds that most make-up and skin care preparations carry a Free general duty rate, while deodorants, bath salts and shaving products carry general rates of 4.9 to 5.8 percent.

The HTS code is the ten-digit number that classifies every product entering the US and sets the duty rate charged at the border. The schedule changes often, and the US International Trade Commission had already published Revision 23 of the 2026 schedule by mid-November.

Under heading 3304, which covers beauty, make-up and skin-care preparations, lip, eye and nail make-up, powders and most skin care are listed at a Free general rate. A face serum, for example, is classified under 3304.99.50, a line with a Free general rate.

The general rate is not always the final rate. Additional tariffs listed in Chapter 99 of the schedule can apply on top of it depending on where a product is made, and those duties change with trade policy. The guide also explains how gift sets are classified, usually by the item that gives the set its essential character, and what a wrong code can cost, from penalties to shipments held at the port while CBP reviews an entry.

"Classification is one of the first decisions an importer makes, and one of the easiest to get wrong," said Elaine Shan, CEO of DSCP Smart Fulfillment. "Knowing the right code and the duty it carries before stock ships helps brands avoid surprises at the border."

For beauty brands, duty is only one part of the cost of bringing stock into the country. Through its cosmetics fulfillment service, DSCP Smart Fulfillment receives, stores and ships skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance orders, with batch, expiry and storage needs reviewed for each product. Customs brokerage, importer of record services and regulatory advice are arranged through partner companies.

The company operates fulfillment centers in New Brunswick, New Jersey and Chino, California. European and UK stock can arrive through the Port of New York and New Jersey, while Asian and Australian stock can come in through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The full HTS code guide is available on the DSCP Smart Fulfillment website.

Founded in 2016, DSCP Smart Fulfillment is a third-party logistics and ecommerce fulfillment company that picks, packs and ships orders for more than 2,500 online brands. Its services include warehousing, order fulfillment, kitting, returns processing and cross-border fulfillment for international brands entering the US market.

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For more information about DSCP Smart Fulfillment, contact the company here:

DSCP Smart Fulfillment

Yavuz Saka

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13 Jules Ln Ste B, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

CONTACT: Yavuz Saka