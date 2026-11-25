MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A custom home designed with Keechi Creek Builders took four categories at the Greater Houston Builders Association's 2026 awards, including Custom Home Kitchen and Custom Home Bath.

Houston, TEXAS, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BKD Interiors, a full-service residential interior design firm in Houston, shares credit for an award-winning project at the Greater Houston Builders Association's 2026 Houston's Best PRISM Awards. The custom home, built by Keechi Creek Builders with interiors by BKD Interiors and shown in the firm's portfolio as Bold & Blue, received four awards at the gala on October 10, 2026.







The kitchen in Bold & Blue, an award-winning project built by Keechi Creek Builders with interiors by BKD Interiors. Winner, Custom Home Kitchen, 2026 Houston's Best PRISM Awards.

The project won in four custom home categories:



Custom Home Design

Custom Home Kitchen

Custom Home Specialty Room Custom Home Bath

The PRISM Awards are the Greater Houston Builders Association's annual honors for the region's building industry.

"A kitchen or a bath only works when the builder and the designer plan it together from the first drawing," said Brenda Denny, owner and lead interior designer of BKD Interiors. "This home shows what happens when the finishes, the lighting and the floor plan are decided as one design. We're grateful to share this recognition with Keechi Creek Builders and the homeowners."

Brenda Denny has worked in residential interior design for over 30 years and is an Allied member of the American Society of Interior Designers. She leads BKD Interiors with senior interior designer Tamara Cunningham. The firm designs new-construction interiors and kitchen, bathroom and full-home remodels for homeowners and builders in Houston, Brenham, Magnolia and The Woodlands.

The award adds to the designers' earlier recognition. BKD Interiors' work has been featured as a Houzz Kitchen of the Week in December 2022 and in Kitchen & Bath Design News in its January/February 2023 issue. Before founding BKD Interiors in 2021, Brenda Denny and Tamara Cunningham received ASID Texas Gulf Coast Ruby Awards in 2018 and 2019 while at Chairma Design Group.

Homeowners planning a new build or a remodel can see more of the firm's work and request a consultation at BKD Interiors.







The primary bath in Bold & Blue, an award-winning project built by Keechi Creek Builders with interiors by BKD Interiors. Winner, Custom Home Bath, 2026 Houston's Best PRISM Awards.

About BKD Interiors

BKD Interiors is a full-service residential interior design firm in Houston, Texas, led by Brenda Denny and Tamara Cunningham. BKD designs new-construction interiors, full-home, kitchen and bathroom remodels, standalone furnishings, and country homes and weekend retreats for clients in Houston, Brenham, Magnolia, The Woodlands and the towns along the 99 corridor.

Press Inquiries

Brenda Denny

info [at] bkd-interiors.com

