Certiprof Workforce Plan

CertiProf outlines how employers can redesign workflows, assign responsibility and prepare employees for AI-enabled work.

- Ismael Ramirez, Certiprof CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CertiProf is sharing three steps for AI workforce planning: identify which tasks AI will change, decide who will be responsible for the redesigned workflow, and train employees to demonstrate the skills their new responsibilities require. The approach gives employers a way to connect AI adoption with decisions about roles, training and internal mobility.The recommendations follow a November 18 report from The Conference Board, based on a survey of 775 international leaders and 35 interviews. The study found that 11% of organizations had incorporated AI's expected effects into workforce and financial planning across the enterprise. Seventy percent of surveyed leaders expected redesigning jobs, tasks or workflows to be among their most impactful AI-related workforce actions, and 68% expected upskilling or reskilling for AI-enabled work to be a top priority. The Conference Board's research announcementCommenting on the findings on LinkedIn, CertiProf co-founder Ismael Ramírez wrote,“You can't redesign work you haven't planned for.”What is AI workforce planning?AI workforce planning is the process of deciding how AI will change the work people do, who will own decisions and which skills employees will need. It can start with one workflow, such as how a customer support team handles refund requests.1. Which tasks will AI change?Map the workflow and identify where AI will draft, classify or recommend an action. In customer support, an AI agent might draft replies to routine requests. The team can then specify which replies require review and which situations should be escalated.2. Who will be responsible for the redesigned workflow?Assign an owner for decisions, exceptions and performance. In the same example, a support lead might review refund exceptions, while an operations manager tracks response quality and rework. Those responsibilities give employers a basis for updating job descriptions and identifying skills employees need before taking on a new role.3. How can employers build and verify AI skills by role?Match training to the decisions employees will make, then give them a realistic task that lets them demonstrate the skill. CertiProf's portfolio includes AI Foundation Professional and Generative AI Professional for employees building everyday AI skills, AI Project Manager Foundation Professional for project leads, AI Agent Manager Professional for managers overseeing agents, and AI Governance Professional and AI Risk Manager Professional for teams responsible for oversight.“If a support lead will decide when an AI agent's recommendation needs human review, give that person a few realistic cases and ask them to explain which ones they'd escalate and why,” said Santiago Gaviria, Press Media Manager at CertiProf.“That gives the employee a clear skill to practice and the manager something concrete to assess.”The approach builds on a question CertiProf brought back from the IT Certification Council's 2026 Fall Member Meeting in Santa Clara, California: what evidence shows that someone can apply a skill on the job? When a workflow changes, employers can use that question to select relevant training and evaluate whether employees are ready for the responsibilities that follow.About CertiProfCertiProf is a professional certification organization and a member of the IT Certification Council. Its portfolio includes credentials in artificial intelligence, project management, cybersecurity and management systems. With over 11 years of experience, Certiprof has partnered with 1,500 academies and certified 2 million people worldwide.

Santiago Gaviria

Certiprof

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CertiProf Shares Three Steps for AI Workforce Planning News Provided By CertiProf LLC November 25, 2026, 21:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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