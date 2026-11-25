Joy Hockey's Beat the Goalie! Mini Sticks Target Game, available at Flashpuck

Two young hockey players hold the Beat the Goalie! Mini Sticks Target Game rinkside.

Designed by Jayce Nikbakht, also known as JayceTheRetailGuy, the target game folds into a suitcase and keeps score with game sounds

- Jayce Nikbakht, Founder, Joy Hockey Inc.

SEDLEY, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anyone who has raised a hockey kid knows the sound: a soft ball thumping off the wall at 7 a.m. and a voice from the basement asking for one more game. Joy Hockey Inc. today announced the Mini Sticks Net Hockey Target Game, a target game for hockey kids aged 3 and up who play mini sticks every chance they get. It was designed and created by Jayce Nikbakht, also known as JayceTheRetailGuy. Orders are scheduled to ship in early December 2026, and the game is also scheduled to reach retail partners that month.

Where hockey kids actually play

Mini sticks goes wherever hockey kids go: the basement, the garage, the hallway outside the hotel rooms between tournament games and Grandma's living room. It is the game that fills the gap between practices, the one that starts when the real ice is booked and the kid still has energy. Parents know the pattern. A mini stick is in a hand before the coat is off, a ball is under the couch by dinner and the rules get renegotiated twice before bedtime.

What the game has always lacked is a proper net to aim at. The Mini Sticks Net Hockey Target Game gives every one of those rooms one.

How the game works

Four bright targets sit in the high and low corners of the net. An electronic scoreboard keeps score, plays game sounds and lights up to show players where to shoot. The game has four ways to play, with a solo mode and a two-player mode, so a kid can practice alone or take on a sibling or a parent.

Two players can take turns head to head, which turns a solo drill into a sibling rivalry or a parent versus kid showdown. A solo player can chase a personal best, which suits the kid who wants to beat his or her own score before the car is packed.

Built for the road and the holidays

The playmat sets up at home and folds into a suitcase, so it travels to the next tournament. Hockey families spend a lot of winter weekends in hotels, and the hours between games are long. A game that fits in a suitcase gives the team's younger siblings and the players themselves something to do in the hallway outside the rooms, and some teams book a hotel meeting room just for mini sticks. It works just as well at Grandma's house over the holidays, where it gives a visiting grandchild a reason to show a grandparent how the game goes.

It needs 3 AA batteries, which are not included.

From the person who designed it

Jayce Nikbakht is President of Joy Hockey Inc., the Saskatchewan family business behind Flash Puck, and the designer and creator of the Mini Sticks Net game. He is also known as JayceTheRetailGuy.

"Every hockey kid I know plays mini sticks, and they've never had a proper target to play against," said Jayce Nikbakht. "This one folds into a suitcase and keeps score, so it works in the garage, at Grandma's house or in the hotel hallway on the road. It's the one gift I'd want under the tree for any hockey kid."

Price and availability

For hockey moms and hockey dads wondering what to get a kid who loves hockey, the Mini Sticks Net Hockey Target Game is $99.99 CAD and available to order now at flashpuck, with orders shipping in early December. The game is also scheduled to reach retail partners in early December. Free standard shipping is available on Canadian orders over $100, and code BF20 takes 20% off sitewide through December 1, 2026.

The game pairs with Flash Puck, the light-up rechargeable hockey puck from the same company, for families who want a gift for the basement and a gift for the driveway. A single Flash Puck is $34.88 in Canadian dollars.

About Joy Hockey Inc.

Joy Hockey Inc. is the Saskatchewan family business behind Flash Puck, which the company calls the first-ever LED light-up rechargeable hockey puck. Learn more at flashpuck.

Quick answers for hockey parents

What age is the Mini Sticks Net Hockey Target Game for? It is intended for hockey kids aged 3 and up.

Can two kids play at once? Yes. There is a two-player mode where players take turns, and a solo mode for one player.

What is the challenge in the game? Hit the bright targets in the high and low corners of the net. The scoreboard lights up to show where to shoot.

Can it go to a hockey tournament? Yes. The playmat folds into a suitcase.

How does the target game keep score? An electronic scorekeeper tracks each player's score and adds game sounds.

What does it need to run? 3 AA batteries, which are not included.

What is a good gift for a kid who loves mini sticks? The Mini Sticks Net Hockey Target Game is $99.99 CAD, ships in early December and is available to order at flashpuck, with retail partners to follow in early December.

Does shipping cost extra? Standard shipping is free on Canadian orders over $100.

Jayce Nikbakht

Joy Hockey Inc.

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Mini Sticks Net Hockey Target Game Gives Hockey Kids a Net to Aim At, From the Basement to the Hotel Hallway News Provided By Joy Hockey Inc. November 25, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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