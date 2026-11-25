Kyle Field in College Station

Come for the Lone Star State's most storied college football rivalry, stay for the traditions, dining and Texas hospitality.

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Welcome to College Station! As Longhorn fans make their way to Aggieland for Texas A&M's matchup against Texas on Saturday, Nov. 27, visitors will experience one of the most significant rivalries in college football. Dating back to 1894, the rivalry has long captured the attention of fans across Texas and beyond, bringing together generations of Aggies and Longhorns in a tradition defined by school pride, pageantry and fierce competition.Now renewed as an SEC conference matchup, the rivalry adds another chapter to a series that has helped shape college football in the state of Texas for more than a century. The game will be played at Kyle Field, home of the Aggies and one of the largest stadiums in the country.Whether you're arriving from Austin or traveling from elsewhere across the state, College Station offers plenty to explore before and after kickoff. From iconic Texas A&M traditions and local restaurants to shopping districts and outdoor attractions, there's no shortage of ways to make the most of rivalry weekend in Aggieland.For itinerary ideas, local favorites and can't-miss stops, visitors can explore the online Game Day Guide.Experience Aggie TraditionsNo rivalry weekend in Aggieland is complete without experiencing some of Texas A&M's most beloved traditions. On the night before the game, head to Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field, where thousands of Aggies gather for stories, chants and school spirit in anticipation of kickoff.On game day, arrive early to explore the tailgating scene surrounding Aggie Park and Kyle Field, then visit the Fan Zone at Kyle Field Plaza before taking your seat. Once the game begins, you'll join more than 100,000 fans participating in the traditions that make Aggieland unique, including the legendary 12th Man.Watch the Corps of Cadets march in alongside Reveille, Texas A&M's beloved mascot, and when the Aggie War Hymn begins, you'll see an entire stadium link arms and sway in unison. It's one of the most memorable spectacles in college football.Postgame, refuel at Layne's (the original location on Texas Ave.) or Rx Pizza before heading over to Historic Northgate, one of Texas' most iconic bar districts.Where to StayWhether you're making a quick trip for the game or turning rivalry weekend into a getaway, College Station offers accommodations for every style of traveler. Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center places visitors steps from campus and Kyle Field, while Century Square's boutique hotels, The George and Cavalry Court, combine walkability with dining, shopping and nightlife. For larger groups, the Hilton College Station & Conference Center and Embassy Suites by Hilton offer spacious accommodations and convenient access to the city's top attractions. Additional lodging options can be found throughout College Station and the surrounding Brazos Valley.What to Do While You're HereWhen the game isn't on, explore the best of Aggieland. Century Square serves College Station's premier gathering place, offering shopping, dining, live music and local favorites like Lucchese and King Ranch Saddle Shop, Kendra Scott, Hemline, Onward Reserve, Brazos Running Company.Just a few minutes away, the Texas A&M campus offers its own highlights. Stroll through The Gardens at Texas A&M, take in traditions and landmarks that define Aggieland, and visit the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, one of only 16 in the United States.Destination DiningFrom elevated steakhouses to classic Texas comfort food, College Station's dining scene offers something for every appetite. Local favorites include Stella Southern Café, Gate 12, The Republic Steakhouse, Primrose Path, Porters Dining + Bar, C&J Barbeque and Marfa Texas Kitchen. For a true Aggieland experience, grab a burger and beer at the iconic Dixie Chicken in Northgate, a longtime gathering place for students, alumni and visitors.Outdoor ExperiencesNeed a break from the excitement of game day? Lick Creek Park features more than 500 acres of trails, wildlife viewing and scenic natural areas, providing a peaceful escape just minutes from the action. Visitors can also explore The Gardens at Texas A&M, a 27-acre public garden showcasing seasonal blooms, sustainability initiatives and educational exhibits.New and NoteworthyCollege Station continues to add new attractions for returning visitors. Unreined Whiskey at WildHorse Ranch offers guided tastings and small-batch spirits in a setting that celebrates Texas craftsmanship and ranch heritage.Meanwhile, Harry's Northgate reopened with a refreshed look that pays tribute to the legacy of Hurricane Harry's. With live Texas country music, two-stepping and an expanded dance floor featuring original wood from the historic stage, it's a quintessential Aggieland night out and a perfect place to celebrate after the final whistle.ABOUT VISIT COLLEGE STATIONVisit College Station is the official destination marketing organization for the City of College Station, home to Texas A&M University, the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and the legendary Texas hospitality that defines Aggieland. Located at the center of the Texas Triangle, College Station is within a three-hour drive of Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, making it one of the most accessible weekend destinations in the state. From game days at Kyle Field to military heritage, Brazos Valley trails to historic Northgate nights; visitors are invited to learn why you'll love it here. Plan your trip VisitCollegeStation.# # #

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Longhorns, Welcome to Aggieland: Game Day Guide To The Texas-Texas A&M Rivalry Weekend News Provided By Public Content November 25, 2026, 21:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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