In laser marking technology, wavelength stands as a core parameter of the laser source. It directly dictates factors such as material absorption rate, spot size, and thermal effects, thereby fundamentally determining both marking speed and precision. This article analyzes the mechanism of different laser wavelengths during the marking process and their practical impact on production efficiency and quality.

一、The Interaction Between Wavelength and Material Absorption

Different materials exhibit selective absorption characteristics for specific laser wavelengths. Generally, short-wavelength lasers (e.g., 355nm UV) demonstrate higher absorption rates on most non-metallic materials, while long-wavelength lasers (e.g., 1064nm Fiber) are better suited for metals. This selective absorption directly dictates the effective utilization of laser energy, which in turn influences marking speed.

Taking UV lasers as an example, their high-energy photons can directly break molecular bonds, enabling "cold processing." This allows for higher marking speeds on materials like plastics and glass while maintaining exceptional edge definition. In contrast, infrared lasers rely on thermal effects to achieve marking. Their lower energy conversion efficiency on certain materials can limit further speed improvements.

二、The Decisive Role of Wavelength in Marking Precision

Laser wavelength directly influences the minimum diameter of the focused spot. According to optical diffraction theory, the spot diameter is proportional to the wavelength. This means that, under the same optical system, UV lasers can achieve a significantly smaller focused spot than infrared lasers.

UV Laser (355nm): Achieves a refined spot size of approximately 15μm, ideal for high-precision applications like micro QR codes and microscopic text.

Green Laser (532nm): Offers a balance between precision and power, suitable for most fine marking requirements.

Infrared Laser (1064nm): Features a relatively larger spot size, better suited for standard marking needs.

In practical applications, the high precision of UV lasers makes them indispensable in sectors with stringent marking requirements, such as electronic components and medical devices.

三 、Balancing the Heat-Affected Zone (HAZ) and Processing Quality

Wavelength indirectly influences marking quality by affecting the size of the Heat-Affected Zone (HAZ). Due to their high photon energy, short-wavelength lasers direct most energy toward breaking chemical bonds rather than thermal conduction, resulting in a smaller HAZ and sharper edges. Conversely, during long-wavelength processing, heat tends to diffuse to the surrounding area, potentially causing thermal deformation or blurred edges.

This difference is particularly pronounced in thermally sensitive materials (e.g., certain plastics and films). The "cold processing" nature of UV lasers minimizes thermal damage, preserving the material's original properties, whereas infrared lasers may compromise the final result due to heat accumulation during high-speed marking.

四、Parameter Optimization Strategies for Practical Application

Material-Driven Selection

Metals: Prioritize 1064nm lasers or higher-power sources.

Plastics and Glass: 355nm UV lasers offer a distinct advantage.

Composite Materials: 532nm green lasers can serve as a compromise solution based on the surface layer material.

Precision-First Scenarios

In applications requiring high precision (e.g., characters <0.1mm), a short-wavelength laser should be selected, even if it means sacrificing some speed. The 355nm UV laser typically holds an unrivaled advantage in precision.

Speed-Oriented Considerations

When the production cycle is the primary concern, select the wavelength with the highest absorption rate, provided that basic identification requirements are met. By optimizing the optical system and scanning galvanometers, the precision limitations of long-wavelength lasers can be partially compensated for.

Cost-Benefit Balance

While UV lasers offer superior precision, they come with higher equipment costs and maintenance expenses. Practical equipment selection requires a comprehensive consideration of precision requirements, production speed, capital investment, and operational costs.

五、Future Development Trends

As laser technology evolves, the application of ultrashort pulse lasers (picosecond and femtosecond ranges) is breaking through traditional wavelength limitations. These lasers can achieve high-quality marking on virtually any material with an extremely minimal heat-affected zone. Meanwhile, advancements in tunable wavelength laser technology suggest a future where a single device can automatically optimize wavelength parameters based on material characteristics.

Conclusion

Wavelength selection is a critical decision point in the design of laser marking systems. Short-wavelength lasers possess a natural advantage in precision, while long-wavelength lasers may offer faster processing speeds on specific materials. The optimal choice requires a holistic assessment of material properties, precision requirements, production cycles, and overall costs. With technological advancement, intelligent, adaptive wavelength laser marking systems are set to become a key driver in enhancing production efficiency and quality.

In practical application, it is advisable to conduct thorough process trials to evaluate the performance of different wavelengths on the target material before making a scientific selection based on production needs. Only by fully understanding the physical mechanisms of the interaction between wavelength and material can the full potential of laser marking technology be maximized.

About Us

Zhongqi Xincheng (Beijing) Anti-Counterfeiting Technology Co., Ltd. (branded as Zhongqi Anti-Counterfeiting), established in 2005, is a National High-tech Enterprise and a SRDI (Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative) Enterprise that provides integrated digital management solutions for corporate products. The company specializes in one-item-one-code software platforms and hardware research and development), as well as anti-counterfeiting label printing.