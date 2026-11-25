BRONX, NY - November 25, 2026 — Spouses in LGBTQ marriages who face safety concerns during separation can seek the same orders of protection available to any other spouse under New York law. Bronx LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano of Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) has published a guide on how orders of protection work during an LGBTQ+ divorce. The guide covers who can request an order, how filing works in the Bronx, and how temporary and final orders can affect custody, the marital home, and enforcement.

According to Bronx LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano, three courts in New York can issue orders of protection. Family Court issues civil orders in family offense cases, and the Supreme Court can issue an order in a pending divorce under Domestic Relations Law Section 252. The Criminal Court can issue an order while a criminal case is pending or at sentencing. "The legal standard does not change based on whether a spouse identifies as LGBTQ+, but these spouses can still face practical barriers when they seek protection," explains Luciano.

Bronx LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano notes that eligibility for a Family Court case comes from Family Court Act Section 812. That section covers spouses, former spouses, people with a child in common, and people who are or have been in an intimate relationship, including partners who never legally married. The civil and criminal tracks can run at the same time. Family Court applies a preponderance of the evidence standard, while a criminal case requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

The guide outlines several concerns that can arise in LGBTQ+ family offense matters. These include bias and relationship stereotypes, threats to reveal a partner's identity to family or employers as a form of control, gaps in available services, and the reduced anonymity of a smaller community. Attorney Luciano also points out that New York judicial conduct rules prohibit judges from showing bias based on LGBTQ+ identity, gender identity, or gender expression.

In the Bronx, a family offense case begins at Bronx County Family Court, 900 Sheridan Avenue, where petition filing begins at 8:30 a.m. on weekdays. No filing fee is required. Family Court must hear a request for protective relief the same day it is filed or the next day the court is open, and a judge may issue a temporary order before the other spouse is heard if good cause exists.

"A temporary order only takes effect once it is served, and it is not a finding of wrongdoing, so the details of service and the return date matter," says Luciano. Any adult other than the petitioner may serve the papers, and the NYC Sheriff or NYPD can serve them at no cost at least 24 hours before the court date. If a divorce is already pending in Bronx County Supreme Court, protective relief can also be requested within that case by motion or order to show cause.

Final Family Court orders entered after fact-finding and disposition can last up to two years. They can last up to five years if the court makes the findings required under Family Court Act Section 842, and restitution of up to $10,000 is authorized separately under Section 841. The guide notes that a May 2026 Kings County Family Court decision held those limits do not apply to consent orders, so the expiration date in the signed order controls.

An order of protection can also affect central divorce issues. Domestic Relations Law Section 240 requires courts deciding custody to consider proven domestic violence, which may support supervised visitation or restricted exchanges. A stay-away order can determine who remains in the marital home while it is in effect. However, leaving the home under such an order does not by itself decide ownership or how the property is divided.

Violations can lead to both Family Court enforcement and criminal charges. Under Family Court Act Section 846-a, a court that finds a willful violation can modify the order, issue a new one, award counsel fees, or commit the respondent to jail for up to six months. Criminal contempt in the second degree is a class A misdemeanor, while more serious or repeated violations can support a class E felony charge. "Only the court can change or end an order, and the respondent remains bound even if the protected party initiates contact," the Bronx LGBTQ divorce attorney advises.

The guide recommends preserving evidence such as photos and medical records and noting the date, time, location, and witnesses for each incident. It also recommends listing every address that should be covered, including workplaces and children's schools. Individuals considering a consent order that also restricts their own conduct are encouraged to review how its terms could affect the pending divorce.

For those facing safety concerns during an LGBTQ+ divorce, contacting a divorce and Family Court attorney may help coordinate protective relief with custody, support, and use of the marital home. Early guidance can help identify which protective terms to request and how they fit with the broader divorce case.

About Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer:

Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer is a New York City law firm founded by attorney Juan Luciano. The firm represents clients in divorce and Family Court matters, including LGBTQ+ divorce, family offense proceedings, custody, and parental standing disputes. For consultations, call (718) 519-8336.

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