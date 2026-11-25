JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY - November 25, 2026 — Individuals injured in crashes involving New York City vehicles or dangerous city roads face a strict 90-day deadline to serve a Notice of Claim, a procedural step that can determine whether they may seek compensation at all. Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) has published a detailed guide explaining who must receive the notice, how much time injured parties have to act, what the notice must contain, and what happens when the deadline is missed.

According to Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez, a Notice of Claim is a written document that informs a government agency of an injury and the intent to hold it responsible. Under New York General Municipal Law § 50-e, this notice must be served before a lawsuit can proceed against a city, town, county, or public authority. "A Notice of Claim is a required knock on the door before any lawsuit can begin," Sanchez explains. "It gives the public entity an early opportunity to investigate while the evidence is still fresh."

The guide outlines that any crash involving a vehicle owned or operated by the City of New York, a public authority such as the MTA, or a dangerous condition on city-owned property can trigger the 90-day rule. Queens car accident lawyer Keetick L. Sanchez notes that the central question is not the severity of the injury, but whether a government agency or public authority may bear responsibility for the harm.

Sanchez points out that different agencies require different methods of service. Claims involving Department of Sanitation trucks, Parks Department vehicles, and other city fleet vehicles are generally served on the Comptroller's Office, while claims against the New York City Transit Authority, MTA Bus Company, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority must be served directly on the authority or its designated agent rather than the Comptroller. Crashes involving NYPD vehicles are also subject to the rule, though emergency responses may be evaluated under a different standard of care.

The article also addresses claims arising from poorly maintained roads. Sanchez explains that potholes, sunken roadway plates, missing signage, and dead traffic signals can cause serious crashes, but claims involving street or sidewalk defects carry an additional hurdle. "Under Administrative Code § 7-201(c)(2), the City typically cannot be held liable for a roadway defect unless it had prior written notice of the dangerous condition," she notes.

On the question of timing, the guide emphasizes that the 90-day window counts calendar days, including weekends and holidays, beginning on the date of the crash. A collision with a city bus on March 1, for example, generally requires the notice to be served by roughly May 30. Attorney Sanchez advises injured individuals to treat the deadline as arriving much earlier than day 90, since counting errors are easy to make and difficult to correct.

Sanchez also highlights the detail a proper notice requires under General Municipal Law § 50-e(2), including the claimant's name and address, the nature of the claim, the time, place, and manner of the accident, and the injuries and damages claimed. "Precision matters more than length," she says. "A vague location or an incomplete list of injuries can give the public entity grounds to challenge the notice later."

The guide clarifies that municipal cases involve two distinct deadlines rather than one. Serving a timely Notice of Claim satisfies the first mandatory step, but the lawsuit itself generally must be commenced within one year and 90 days from the date of the crash under GML § 50-i, far shorter than the three-year window that applies to claims against private drivers. Sanchez also reminds injured parties that a separate No-Fault application for medical bills and lost wages should typically be submitted within 30 days of the accident.

For those who miss the 90-day deadline, Sanchez explains that courts have limited discretion to permit a late filing. Judges weigh whether the agency gained actual knowledge of the essential facts, whether the delay prejudiced the entity's ability to investigate, and whether a reasonable excuse exists, such as the injured person being a minor or incapacitated. Any application to file late must be made before the overall lawsuit deadline expires.

For individuals injured in collisions involving city buses, sanitation trucks, police vehicles, or defective roads, consulting a Queens car accident attorney promptly may help identify the responsible public entity and protect both deadlines before time runs out.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a personal injury firm located at 37-06 82nd St #304 in Jackson Heights, New York, serving clients throughout Queens and all five boroughs. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, the firm focuses on motor vehicle, municipal, and other personal injury claims, and its team assists clients in both Spanish and English. For a free consultation, call (646) 701-7990.

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