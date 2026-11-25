MENAFN - GetNews) Sales of the CLEVERSTEPS routine in Mexico reach MXN 2.46 million (about US$132,000). Developed with Kolmar Korea and backed by the Korea Institute of Dermatological Sciences (KIDS), the routine brings 9 benefits into three numbered steps: a cleanser, an essence and a cream.

Seoul, South Korea - Nov. 25, 2026 - Jason Bae, known across Latin America as Jason Coreano, has about 7 million followers on social media and has worked as an influencer for eight years. In all that time, his Latin American followers kept asking him the same questions: which skincare should I use, and in what order? He wanted to return that trust with an answer of his own: CLEVERSTEPS, a Korean derma skincare brand with a routine of three numbered steps: a cleanser, an essence and a cream. The three-step routine is available in the United States at .

"My followers have given me so much love and support for eight years, and I wanted to take care of them with something valuable: high-quality Korean formulas and a clear three-step routine with nine benefits," Bae says.

On his live broadcasts, Bae criticizes an industry that sells confusion, one product for every problem. CLEVERSTEPS offers only the steps you need, tested together, with the results published.

Two established names in Korean skincare stand behind the routine. CLEVERSTEPS developed its Rice-Vita Complex™ line over three years together with Kolmar Korea, one of Korea's top cosmetics manufacturers, which also makes it. The Korea Institute of Dermatological Sciences (KIDS), one of Korea's leading dermatological research institutes, is the brand's official clinical partner and has also invested in the company through its investment fund.

According to company figures, CLEVERSTEPS recorded MXN 2,268,522.38 (about US$121,000) in gross order value (GMV) on TikTok Shop Mexico and 2,798 orders in 49 days, from October 1 to November 18, all from a single channel. Adding the MXN 189,996 (about US$10,000) it sold at its pre-launch at K-Expo Mexico in late September, its sales in Mexico come to about MXN 2.46 million (about US$132,000). November 1 to 18 alone brought 2.3 times the GMV of the whole of October. During El Buen Fin, Mexico's annual sales event (November 13 to 17), the brand recorded MXN 1,261,493.41 (about US$68,000) in GMV, which is included in the 49-day figure. During the event the kit showed TikTok Shop Mexico's "Hot 18" label. According to CLEVERSTEPS, the team secured additional inventory through an urgent air shipment and stock from the United States, and by November 18 every CLEVERSTEPS set on TikTok Shop Mexico was sold out. CLEVERSTEPS is now producing more stock and flying in inventory from other countries to restock quickly.

The brand is also moving beyond TikTok. At K-Expo Mexico in September (Glow Week), it ranked first among the eight participating K-beauty brands, and 3,000 to 5,000 fans visited its booth over three days. On October 1, CLEVERSTEPS presented its three-step routine at a launch event at Blanco Castelar in Mexico City, attended by 30 guests, including top Mexican influencers, a Netflix actor, a singer and a model. Together, their Instagram and TikTok accounts had more than 78 million followers as of November 18. Less than a month after launch, it signed a distribution agreement for Guatemala, Panama and Costa Rica. And in December, CLEVERSTEPS has again been invited as a representative Korean skincare company, this time by the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME), to an event in Peru, where it will meet fans from December 16 to 19.

"These results come from a single channel. Our customers ask us everything: whether there are physical stores, whether we'll be on Mercado Libre or Amazon. We're going step by step," Bae says.

The El Buen Fin sales also came from TikTok Shop Mexico alone, a channel that is still small next to Mercado Libre and Amazon, which lead e-commerce in Mexico. CLEVERSTEPS is now onboarding Mercado Libre, Amazon and physical stores, and expects much larger sales once these channels are active.

CLEVERSTEPS now operates two companies, in Korea and Mexico, and plans to set up a US entity soon. Its investors in Korea are top-tier partners linked to Naver and Kakao, the country's two largest internet groups, among them TBT Partners, a venture capital firm that manages a fund backed by Naver, and Grip Company, the Kakao group's live-commerce company. The company is currently raising a pre-Series A round and, with continued investment, is preparing to grow beyond Latin America into the United States and global markets. In the short term, it aims for monthly sales of KRW 1 billion (about US$740,000) within six months; for 2027 it expects revenue of KRW 10 billion (about US$7.4 million), a bold target for a brand less than a year old.

The Rice-Vita Complex™ line covers tone, pores, glow, firmness, wrinkles, hydration, texture, soothing and the skin barrier. Each step has its own clinical results, evaluated by KIDS:



Step 1, Hydra Gentle Cleanser: four functions in one cleanser. It removes sunscreen and pore impurities, hydrates, smooths texture and helps even out the look of skin tone. A pH-balanced amino-acid formula (pH 5.5-6.5) with 6 ceramides, cholesterol, fatty acids, 10 types of hyaluronic acid and Rice-Vita Complex™. One wash removed 92.9% of the applied sunscreen (back-of-hand test) and 90.3% of pore impurities, raised skin moisture 28.1% and reduced roughness 5.7%.

Step 2, Niacin Glow Essence: Like 5 serums in 1. Tone, pores, glow, firmness and hydration in one step. With 10% niacinamide, a 12-peptide complex, 10 types of hyaluronic acid and Rice-Vita Complex™. In 2 weeks it reduced pigmentation area 18.4%, melanin value 13.4% and pore area 18.7%, raised 3D elasticity 36.2% and improved nasolabial-fold appearance 25.2%. After one application, glow rose 41.9% and hydration density 54.4%. Step 3, B5 Extra Repair Cream: a 5-benefit repair cream. Hydration, soothing, barrier recovery, firmness and wrinkles. With 10% D-panthenol, 6 ceramides, cholesterol, 12 peptides, centella, 10 types of hyaluronic acid and Rice-Vita Complex™. In 2 weeks it raised epidermal hydration 30.2% and 3D elasticity 36.8%, and improved nasolabial-fold appearance 41.1%. In a controlled-irritation test, one application reduced redness 21.5% and transepidermal water loss (TEWL) 62.6%, a sign of barrier recovery.

After one use of the complete routine, skin hydration density rose 84.5% and glow 66.6%. Used together for 4 weeks, the three products were evaluated as non-comedogenic, and each product was dermatologist-tested and tested on sensitive skin. The formulas are vegan and fragrance-free, for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

In Mexico, CLEVERSTEPS is sold on its official TikTok Shop store. Amazon US listings are in an early phase, and a TikTok Shop US store is in onboarding.

Clinical sources: BDG122-KMR, BDG123-KMR, BDG124-KMR, BFH018CVT and BFH019CVT. Non-comedogenic evaluation: BDH101-KMR. US dollar figures converted at MXN 18.6723 per US dollar (Banco de México FIX, November 18, 2026).

About CLEVERSTEPS

CLEVERSTEPS is a Korean derma skincare brand founded by Jason Bae, known as Jason Coreano, an influencer with about 7 million followers, on the belief that skincare shouldn't be complicated. Its Rice-Vita Complex™ line was developed with and is made by Kolmar Korea, and the Korea Institute of Dermatological Sciences (KIDS) is its official clinical partner and an investor. It is a brand of Cleversteps Inc. US: .

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including sales targets, revenue expectations and fundraising plans, which reflect the current expectations of CLEVERSTEPS and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. This release is for information only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities.