Identify the Available Panel PowerStart with the measured or designed control supply, not with the desired lamp appearance:



AC, DC or another clearly defined supply.

Nominal voltage.

For AC, the operating frequency.

Expected voltage variation. How the lamp will be energized by the control circuit.

The product page lists several lamp voltages, but its model explanation also warns that some theoretical combinations may not correspond to actual products. Ask the supplier to confirm the complete available model and AC/DC Versions Are Not the Same DescriptionThe AD16 page distinguishes AC/DC and AC signal lamps and describes different internal voltage-reduction approaches. This means a buyer should not treat the two labels as interchangeable an AC panel, specify both voltage and frequency. The product page states a frequency requirement for the AC type and warns against operation outside that range. For a DC system, confirm that the proposed complete model is intended for the required DC supply not select a version simply because its nominal voltage looks similar. The full supply designation matters Voltage from FunctionThe AD16 model explanation includes several functions, such as standard indication, dual-color indication, flashing and buzzer-related versions. The selected function can affect the connection method and the complete model code the indication task first:



One steady status.

Two status colors at one position.

A flashing visual warning.

An audible or combined warning. A position indication for specified electrical equipment.

Then confirm which of these functions is actually available with the required supply the Exact Connection DiagramThe AD16 page shows different connection categories, including normal and anti-interference versions and single- or dual-color arrangements. Use the diagram for the exact selected model decision flow; confirm the exact model documentation installation, verify:



Terminal identification.

Supply type and voltage.

Color or function.

Whether polarity applies.

The connection method for dual-color versions. Whether the model is normal or anti-interference type.

The warning about incorrect AC dual-color connection should be treated as a reason to obtain and follow the correct diagram, not as a basis for guessing the wiring Heat and Installation ConditionsThe AD16 product page notes a difference in shell temperature between certain high-voltage AC/DC and AC versions. Buyers using higher-voltage indicators should therefore review the exact product information, panel layout and installation environment not convert this note into a universal temperature claim. Ask for the selected product's documentation and ensure that surrounding components and wiring are arranged appropriately the Signal Before Selecting the HardwareThe lamp should communicate one clearly defined condition. Examples include power available, equipment running, a fault present or a switching-device position. The exact meaning belongs to the equipment design and should be recorded in the schematic and panel legend step prevents a common procurement problem: selecting color and voltage first, then trying to decide what the indication means. Start with the operator's information need. Then select the AD16 function, color and supply that support that need two states share one panel position, a dual-color version may be considered if an actual compatible model is confirmed. Where the states require separate labeled locations, separate indicators may be clearer. The selection should follow the panel information architecture, not a preference for fewer components the Complete Model CodeThe AD16 page presents a model-code structure that combines installation size, function, special feature, lamp voltage and other information. This is useful for preparing a request, but it is not an availability guarantee the requirement in words as well as code. For example, state the installation size, required indication function, supply type, nominal voltage, color and whether an anti-interference version is being considered. Ask YIJIA to return the complete available model code method catches a code that looks syntactically correct but combines options that are not produced together. It also gives engineering a readable description to compare against the returned product information Normal and Anti-Interference TypesThe product page shows normal and anti-interference connection categories and includes an anti-interference option in the model explanation. Buyers should not request this option as a generic upgrade without describing the circuit problem it is intended to address an indicator glows unexpectedly or the control circuit has residual voltage, record the measured condition and provide the relevant circuit information. Ask the supplier which confirmed model and threshold information apply. Do not assume that an anti-interference designation solves every unwanted indication a new design, review the control output and indicator together. This can prevent a mismatch instead of treating the lamp after installation as an isolated component fault the Panel Layout and IdentificationVoltage compatibility is essential, but the indicator must also be visible and correctly identified. Confirm the installation dimension for the selected AD16 version, the lens or display form and the available space behind the panel a clear legend that states the equipment condition represented by the lamp. If several colors are used, document the color-state mapping in the machine instructions. The same color should not be assigned conflicting meanings within one panel unless the project documentation provides a clear reason product page lists multiple colors, but it does not establish a universal meaning for each one. Apply the relevant project and market requirements when defining the panel scheme the Delivered ProductIncoming inspection should compare the delivered model marking with the approved purchase record. Check the supply designation, nominal voltage, color, function and connection information before the component is released to assembly dual-color, flashing, buzzer or position-indication versions, confirm that the received product matches the exact function ordered. Similar front appearances can conceal different internal arrangements panel testing, verify that the lamp responds to the intended circuit state. A correct supply voltage alone does not prove that the indication logic is correct. Record any discrepancy between the physical indication, the schematic and the machine state Projects Need a Fresh CheckDo not order a replacement from diameter and color alone. Read the existing supply, identify AC or DC, confirm frequency where relevant and compare the connection diagram. Also determine whether the existing indicator is a standard, anti-interference, dual-color or another function type the original marking is incomplete, treat the replacement as unresolved until the circuit and product information are checked. A visually matching indicator with a different internal arrangement may fail to operate correctly or may be damaged by incorrect connection a Complete Purchase DescriptionA practical AD16 purchase description should contain more than the series name. Include the installation size, function, supply designation, nominal voltage, color, normal or anti-interference type and quantity. Where the function has a special connection, request the corresponding diagram as part of the quotation abbreviations that have not been agreed by both parties. A short code may be interpreted differently if one team is using an old catalog or a translated product page. Pair the model code with a plain-English functional description example, describe the required item as a steady single-color panel indicator for a stated supply, or as a confirmed dual-color version with its required states. The supplier can then verify whether the requested combination exists and return the correct complete model the confirmed description with the approved panel drawing. If a future quotation proposes another AD16 version, compare the supply, function, terminals and indication behavior before accepting it as equivalent procurement checklist; not a product test or installation drawing Website Data as Series Selection InformationThe product page provides useful series information, but some wording and code combinations require confirmation. Use it to prepare the right questions, not to assume that every listed element can be combined freely final purchase decision should use the supplier-confirmed model and documentation. This preserves the value of the website information while preventing a broad series page from becoming an unsupported guarantee for a specific configuration Checklist