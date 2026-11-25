We are one of the reliable factories specializing in high pressure prefabricated hole flat water pipe, catering to irrigation distributors, farm contractors and large planting bases all over the world. This kind of pre-holed layflat pipe has become a mainstream water distribution component for modern field irrigation, widely matched with sprinkler, micro-spray and drip fertigation systems for vegetables, grain crops, orchards and open farmland.

Many traditional flat water pipes require workers to punch holes manually on site. Manual punching often leads to uneven hole sizes, cracking pipe walls, water leakage and inconsistent water output, which wastes fertilizer and water and slows down the whole construction progress. Our prefabricated hole flat water pipe solves these troubles perfectly. All water outlets are precisely pre-punched under controlled factory conditions, with neat openings and stable sealing performance. Once connected to the main pipeline, it can start watering right away, cutting much on-site labor and shortening project installation cycles greatly.

Made from reinforced UV-stabilized PE raw materials, our high pressure prefabricated hole flat water pip features strong burst resistance. It can steadily bear higher working pressure, suitable for long-distance water delivery and large-area farm layouts. The layflat design makes it flat when empty, easy to roll, pack, transport and store without taking much warehouse space. We support customized hole spacing, pipe diameter, wall thickness and roll length according to customers' field plans. Light-blocking formulas are optional to restrain algae growth inside the pipeline and extend service life under strong sunlight.

Strict pressure testing, leakage inspection and tensile testing are carried out for every production batch before shipment. Besides the pre-holed flat pipe, we also supply matched irrigation fittings such as quick connectors, clamps, filters and control valves to deliver a complete irrigation package. OEM and private label service are available for regional dealers.

Our irrigation products have been exported to Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Our technical team can help you confirm specifications and layout plans. If you are looking for qualified factories of high pressure prefabricated hole flat water pipe with stable quality and competitive factory price, feel free to send inquiries for samples, technical sheets and customized quotation.

Shandong Reachen Environment Technology Co., Ltd

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About Us

Founded in 2005 and located in Zibo Economic Development Zone, Shandong Province, Shandong Liangcheng Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating research & development, manufacturing, and engineering construction, specializing in smart agricultural irrigation and flood control and drainage solutions.