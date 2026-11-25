As a professional **China High Pressure Flexible Hose Factory**, we focus on manufacturing, testing and exporting high-performance flexible pressure hoses for global industrial buyers. Our factory is equipped with advanced production lines and an independent QC laboratory, supporting standard production as well as custom OEM & ODM orders for hydraulic hoses, steel wire braided hoses, spiral reinforced high pressure flexible hoses and hose assemblies with matched fittings.

Our high pressure flexible hoses adopt high-quality inner rubber layer, multi-layer high-tensile steel wire reinforcement and wear-resistant outer cover. They feature excellent pressure resistance, good flexibility, low bending radius, oil resistance, abrasion resistance and stable performance under temperature fluctuation. Our products are manufactured in accordance with ISO and other international standards. Every batch will pass burst pressure test, impulse test and leakage inspection before shipment to reduce on-site failure risk for end users.

These high pressure flexible hoses are widely supplied for construction machinery, mining equipment, oil & gas, agricultural hydraulic systems, marine equipment and industrial fluid transmission projects. Many importers, distributors and equipment manufacturers from Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East and South America choose our factory as their long-term supplier because of stable quality, flexible MOQ, fast lead time and competitive factory direct price without middleman markup.

Different from trading companies, we control the whole production process from raw material incoming inspection, extrusion, reinforcement winding, vulcanization, cutting, crimping and final testing. Our engineering team can customize size, working pressure, medium compatibility and hose assembly solutions according to customers' technical drawings and working conditions. Whether you need standard high pressure flexible hoses or special customized hoses for harsh working environments, we can provide professional technical support and quotation.

If you are sourcing a trustworthy **China High Pressure Flexible Hose Factory**, welcome to contact us for product catalog, test reports and sample arrangement. We sincerely look forward to establishing stable win-win cooperation with global partners.

Shandong Reachen Environment Technology Co., Ltd

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About Us

Founded in 2005 and located in Zibo Economic Development Zone, Shandong Province, Shandong Liangcheng Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating research & development, manufacturing, and engineering construction, specializing in smart agricultural irrigation and flood control and drainage solutions.