MENAFN - GetNews) Nanning, Guangxi, China -November 25, 2026

As indoor spaces increasingly accommodate fitness activities, family recreation, martial arts training and everyday household use, flooring materials that combine cushioning, flexibility and ease of maintenance have become an important consideration. HONLOY, a brand of Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd., offers EVA foam floor mats designed for a variety of indoor applications. Its interlocking EVA foam tiles provide a modular flooring option for users seeking adaptable layouts, cushioning surfaces and convenient installation.

The company's black interlocking EVA foam exercise mat measures 51 × 51 cm per tile and features a puzzle-style connection system. Designed for applications including home gyms, garages, basements, storage rooms and children's activity areas, the product provides a flexible flooring solution that can be adjusted to different space requirements.

Interlocking EVA Foam Tiles Support Flexible Indoor Layouts

HONLOY's EVA foam puzzle mats feature interlocking edges that allow individual tiles to connect and form a larger flooring area. This modular structure makes it possible to adjust the coverage according to the available room space and intended activities.

Each tile measures 51 × 51 cm, with thickness options listed as 1.2 cm and 2 cm on the product page. The tiles are available in different package quantities, including 4, 9, 16, 24, 32, 40 and 48 pieces, providing options for projects with varying flooring requirements.

The interlocking design also supports disassembly when the flooring is no longer needed in its original configuration. Users can separate the tiles for storage or rearrange them to accommodate changing indoor layouts. Detachable edge pieces are included to help create finished boundaries around the assembled flooring area.

For residential users, this modular structure can be applied to designated exercise spaces, children's activity areas and other indoor environments where adaptable flooring coverage is required. For commercial buyers, the tile-based format provides flexibility when planning flooring quantities for different spaces.

Cushioning and Non-Slip Surface for Fitness Applications

The black EVA foam tiles are designed for exercise-related applications, including floor exercises, home gym activities, aerobics and martial arts training. The product features a leaf-patterned surface, which is described as providing an anti-slip texture.

The cushioning foam construction offers an alternative to exercising directly on hard flooring. According to the product information, the mat is designed to provide a more comfortable exercise experience during activities such as yoga and fitness training.

The product is also listed for martial arts applications, including judo, karate and taekwondo, as well as general floor exercises. Its cushioning structure and interlocking format make it suitable for creating designated training areas in homes and other indoor environments.

In addition to fitness applications, the manufacturer lists garages, basements, storage rooms and children's activity areas among the possible uses. These applications reflect the product's multifunctional design, allowing the same type of modular flooring to serve different indoor requirements.

Lightweight Construction Simplifies Assembly and Storage

Installation is one of the practical considerations associated with interlocking EVA foam floor tiles. HONLOY's puzzle mats can be assembled without glue or adhesives, allowing users to connect the individual pieces directly.

The lightweight construction supports easier handling during installation, removal and rearrangement. When the flooring is not required, the tiles can be disassembled and stored, making the system suitable for spaces that need to accommodate different activities at different times.

The product page also describes customizable layouts. Because the tiles share uniform dimensions, users can combine individual pieces to create flooring arrangements that fit their available space. Extra border pieces are provided, while cutting tools can be used to create different layouts where needed.

This assembly method offers an alternative to flooring systems that require permanent installation. The modular design allows the coverage area to be adjusted without rebuilding the entire flooring structure.

Waterproof Properties and Routine Cleaning

Maintenance requirements are another consideration for indoor flooring materials. HONLOY's EVA foam tiles are described as waterproof and durable, with a surface that can be cleaned using a damp cloth or sponge.

For routine cleaning, the manufacturer recommends wiping the mats with a damp cloth or using mild soapy water. Abrasive materials and harsh cleaning agents should be avoided to help maintain the surface condition.

The cleaning instructions are relevant to applications such as home gyms, children's activity spaces and storage areas, where regular maintenance may be necessary. The simple cleaning method also provides a practical option for users who prefer flooring that does not require specialized cleaning equipment.

The product is additionally described as tear-resistant and designed for long-term use, with edge strips intended to enhance durability and service life.

EVA Material and Manufacturing Process

HONLOY states that its interlocking EVA floor mats are made from ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer and manufactured using a physical foaming process rather than chemical foaming.

According to the product information, plasticizers, formaldehyde and other harmful substances are not added during the production process. The manufacturer also states that its EVA foam is 100% recyclable, a material characteristic associated with its environmental considerations.

The product page indicates that each batch is accompanied by a test report issued by SGS or Intertek. The listed certifications and standards include EN71, CCC, CE, BSCI, CPSIA and SCAN.

These manufacturing and material details provide product information for buyers evaluating EVA foam flooring for indoor use, wholesale sourcing and customized flooring projects.

Customization and Wholesale Supply Options

HONLOY provides OEM and ODM services for customers seeking customized EVA foam mat solutions. According to the product page, customization options include logos, labels and designs, while colors and patterns can also be selected according to product specifications.

The listed color options include black and gray, red and blue, yellow and green, as well as customized colors. Available surface patterns include T pattern, leaf pattern, five-stripe pattern and cross pattern.

The product is offered in plastic woven sack packaging or customizable packaging. The manufacturer lists a minimum order quantity of 500 pieces, with a sample preparation time of 2–5 working days in the specification section. The FAQ separately states that sample preparation may require 5–7 days, depending on requirements, and that sample and freight costs may apply.

These options are relevant to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and brands looking for EVA foam flooring products with customized specifications or packaging requirements.

HONLOY's Manufacturing and Supply Capabilities

Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. is located in Long'an County, Nanning City, Guangxi, China. The company focuses on EVA and PE foam floor mats and provides OEM and ODM services for global customers.

According to its company introduction, HONLOY operates a manufacturing facility covering approximately 6,000 square meters and has more than 200 employees. The product page also states that its production facility is equipped with 10 foaming machines, with a monthly production capacity listed as up to 100 40HQ containers.

The company offers products for different markets, including maternal and infant products, sports venues and home furnishing brands. Its product portfolio includes EVA foam puzzle mats, foam floor mats, exercise mats, yoga mats, swimming boards, foam building blocks and other foam-based products.

Through its manufacturing operations and customization services, HONLOY provides modular EVA foam flooring products for customers with different application and sourcing requirements.

A Modular Flooring Option for Multiple Indoor Applications

HONLOY's 51 × 51 cm interlocking EVA foam tiles combine cushioning material, modular assembly, multiple thickness options and customizable configurations. Their listed applications range from home fitness and martial arts training to garages, basements, storage rooms and children's activity areas.

The product's lightweight construction, detachable edges, cleaning instructions and available customization options provide practical considerations for buyers evaluating indoor flooring solutions. For wholesale customers and brands, OEM and ODM services offer additional flexibility in product design, color selection, labeling and packaging.

As indoor flooring requirements continue to vary across residential, fitness and commercial environments, modular EVA foam tiles offer an adaptable approach to creating designated flooring areas while allowing layouts to be adjusted as needed.

For more information about HONLOY EVA foam tiles mats and its product range, visit the official website:

About us

Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. is strategically situated in Long'an County, Nanning City, Guangxi, China. Our prime location offers unparalleled accessibility via various modes of transportation, facilitating smooth logistics and operations. As a testament to our commitment to excellence and global reach, we possess independent import and export rights, positioning us as a leading player in the international market.