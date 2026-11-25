(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai, China - November 25 , 2026 An industrial candle filter can be configured with filtration areas ranging from 1 m² to 200 m², depending on the equipment model and application requirements. VITHY's VZTF Automatic Self-cleaning Candle Filter offers this published range, with larger configurations available for customization. The required area depends on flow rate, viscosity, solids loading, filtration rating, and cake properties. 1. What Is the Maximum Filtration Area of an Industrial Candle Filter? The maximum filtration area of an industrial candle filter depends on its equipment design, the number and dimensions of filter elements, and the available vessel space. According to VITHY's published VZTF specifications:

Standard filtration area range: 1–200 m².

Larger filtration areas: Customizable. Filter housing diameter: Φ300–3000 mm, with larger sizes customizable. The filtration area represents the total effective surface area available for solid-liquid separation. A larger filtration area provides more surface for liquid to pass through the filter media. However, it does not automatically guarantee a proportional increase in processing capacity. Actual throughput also depends on the properties of the liquid and suspended solids, including viscosity, particle size distribution, solids concentration, cake permeability, and operating conditions. For equipment selection, filtration area should therefore be considered together with the required flow rate and the filtration characteristics of the actual material. 2. What Does Filtration Area Mean in a Candle Filter? A candle filter typically contains multiple filter elements installed inside a pressure vessel. Each element consists of a supporting cartridge covered with filter cloth. During filtration, liquid flows through the cloth and enters the internal channel of the cartridge, while suspended particles accumulate on the external surface. The combined effective filtration surfaces of all elements determine the equipment's total filtration area. For cylindrical filter elements, the approximate external filtration area can be calculated as: A = π × D × L × N Where:

A = Total filtration area (m²).

π = Mathematical constant, approximately 3.1416.

D = Effective external diameter of one filter element (m).

L = Effective filtration length of one element (m). N = Number of filter elements. For example, consider a hypothetical candle filter containing 100 cylindrical elements, each with an effective filtration diameter of 50 mm and an effective filtration length of 1.5 m. The estimated total filtration area is: A = 3.1416 × 0.05 × 1.5 × 100 A ≈ 23.56 m² This is a simplified geometric calculation. The actual effective area should be confirmed using the manufacturer's filter element dimensions and equipment design. The calculation should not include surfaces that are not available for filtration, such as non-permeable connection sections or unsupported areas. 3. How Does Filtration Area Affect Processing Capacity? Filtration area is one of the main parameters affecting the processing capacity of a candle filter. A larger area can reduce the average liquid flow passing through each unit of filter surface when the total process flow remains unchanged. This relationship can be expressed using filtration flux: J = Q / A Where:

J = Average filtration flux (m³/m²·h).

Q = Liquid flow rate (m³/h). A = Effective filtration area (m²). Rearranging the equation: A = Q / J This provides a preliminary method for estimating the required filtration area. Example: Estimating Filtration Area from Required Flow Rate Assume an industrial process requires a liquid filtration capacity of 20 m³/h. If preliminary testing indicates that a suitable average filtration flux is 1 m³/(m²·h), the estimated filtration area is: A = 20 / 1 A = 20 m² This calculation provides an initial sizing reference, not a final equipment specification. The assumed filtration flux must be established using representative slurry testing, operating experience with comparable materials, or validated process data. Why Is Filtration Flux Important? Two candle filters with the same filtration area may have different processing capacities because their feed materials and operating conditions differ. For example:

A low-viscosity liquid may pass through the filter media more easily.

A slurry with high suspended solids content may form a thicker cake more quickly.

Fine particles may block filter media pores or produce a low-permeability cake.

Compressible particles may form a dense cake under pressure. Higher filtration precision requirements may require different filter media and operating conditions. Therefore, filtration area should not be selected solely according to the nominal flow rate of the process. 4. What Factors Determine the Required Candle Filter Area? The required filtration area is determined by several interacting process variables. 4.1 Liquid Flow Rate The required liquid flow rate is the starting point for equipment sizing. Engineers should distinguish between:

Normal operating flow rate.

Peak flow rate.

Average daily processing volume.

Required batch filtration time. Available operating hours. For continuous production, the equipment may need to accommodate variations in feed flow. For batch filtration, the required area should be evaluated against the total batch volume and the available filtration cycle time. A filter sized only for average flow may not provide sufficient capacity during peak production periods. 4.2 Liquid Viscosity Viscosity affects the resistance to liquid flow through the filter media and accumulated filter cake. Higher viscosity generally requires greater filtration resistance to be overcome for the same flow rate. Temperature can also influence viscosity. For this reason, engineers should provide viscosity data at the actual filtration temperature rather than relying only on room-temperature values. When processing viscous liquids, filtration tests can help determine the appropriate operating conditions and required filtration area. 4.3 Suspended Solids Concentration The concentration of suspended solids determines how much material accumulates on the filter elements during operation. A higher solids concentration may result in faster cake formation and more frequent cleaning or discharge cycles. For automatic candle filters, the overall production capacity depends not only on the available filtration area but also on the time required for:

Slurry feeding.

Cake formation.

Residual-liquid drainage.

Backblowing or backflushing.

Solids discharge. Preparation for the next cycle. Consequently, the effective production capacity of a cyclic filtration system should be evaluated over the complete operating cycle. 4.4 Particle Size Distribution and Cake Permeability Particle size distribution influences the structure of the filter cake. Relatively coarse particles may form a more permeable cake under suitable conditions, while fine particles can fill the spaces between larger particles and increase filtration resistance. The actual result depends on particle shape, surface characteristics, particle-size distribution, and interactions between particles. A slurry containing a high proportion of fine particles may require more filtration area or a different filtration strategy than a slurry containing coarser solids at the same concentration. 4.5 Required Filtration Rating The selected filtration rating influences the filter media and may affect filtration resistance. VITHY's VZTF product lists filtration ratings from 1 μm to 1000 μm, depending on filter element selection. A finer filtration requirement may involve different filter cloth characteristics and operating conditions. However, a micron rating should not be used as the only basis for estimating filtration capacity. Actual separation performance depends on the filter media, particle characteristics, cake formation, and operating conditions. 4.6 Operating Pressure and Filtration Cycle Pressure provides the driving force for liquid to pass through the filter media and accumulated cake. However, increasing pressure does not always produce a proportional increase in throughput. For compressible filter cakes, higher pressure may compact the solids and reduce cake permeability. The filtration cycle also matters. If the filter requires frequent cleaning and solids discharge, the total production capacity will be lower than the instantaneous flow capacity during the filtration stage. For automatic candle filters, engineers should consider the complete cycle rather than evaluating filtration flow in isolation. 5. What Filtration Areas and Capacities Are Available for VITHY's VZTF? VITHY publishes a range of VZTF configurations with different filtration areas and corresponding reference filtration quantities. The following table summarizes the published model data. VZTF Published Filtration Area and Capacity Reference

Filtration Area (m²) Published Filtration Quantity (m³/h) Filter Housing Volume (L) 1 2 140 2 4 220 3 6 280 4 8 400 6 12 560 10 18 740 12 26 1,200 30 66 3,300 40 88 5,300 60 132 10,000 80 150 12,000 100 180 16,000 150 240 20,000

Important technical note: These figures are published model reference data from VITHY's product information. They should not be interpreted as guaranteed flow rates for every slurry or operating condition. The published table does not provide a corresponding filtration quantity for every possible customized area, including all configurations up to 200 m².

Actual processing capacity must be confirmed according to the feed liquid, viscosity, solids concentration, particle characteristics, filtration rating, pressure, and filtration cycle.

For larger filtration requirements, VITHY can evaluate customized configurations according to the project specification.

6. Should You Choose One Large Candle Filter or Multiple Smaller Units?

When a process requires a relatively large filtration area, engineers may consider either one larger filter vessel or multiple smaller units.

The appropriate solution depends on production continuity, installation space, maintenance requirements, and the process operating strategy.

Selection Factor One Large Candle Filter Multiple Smaller Candle Filters Equipment arrangement Centralized filtration unit Distributed filtration units Installation space Requires space for a larger vessel May provide more layout flexibility Initial equipment configuration One main vessel and associated system Multiple vessels and associated piping Maintenance Maintenance may affect the entire filtration unit Individual units may be isolated if designed accordingly Production continuity Depends on the system arrangement Can provide operational flexibility when properly configured Control system Centralized control arrangement Requires coordinated control of multiple units Capital and operating cost Depends on size and configuration Depends on equipment quantity, piping, and automation

When Is One Larger Unit Worth Considering?

A single larger unit may be appropriate when:



The process has a relatively stable and predictable feed flow.

Installation space can accommodate the vessel.

The required filtration area can be provided within a practical equipment configuration.

The plant prefers a centralized filtration arrangement. The maintenance strategy allows for scheduled filtration interruptions.

When Should Multiple Units Be Considered?

Multiple units may be worth evaluating when:



Production requires greater operating flexibility.

Feed flow varies significantly.

Different production lines need separate filtration capacity.

Maintenance isolation is important. The available installation space limits the size of a single vessel.

Multiple units do not automatically guarantee continuous production. The piping arrangement, control strategy, standby capacity, and upstream and downstream process design must be considered together.

7. How Should Engineers Select the Right Filtration Area?

A practical filtration area selection process should begin with process data rather than a target equipment size.

The following steps can help engineers develop an initial equipment specification.

Step 1: Define the Required Throughput

Determine the required liquid flow rate or batch processing volume.

For batch filtration, calculate the required processing capacity based on the available filtration time.

Step 2: Characterize the Feed Material

Provide the following information:



Liquid composition.

Liquid viscosity.

Operating temperature.

Suspended solids concentration.

Particle size distribution.

Solid particle characteristics. Chemical compatibility requirements.

These parameters influence cake formation and filtration resistance.

Step 3: Define the Filtration Requirement

Confirm the required filtration rating and filtrate quality.

The filter media should be selected according to the actual particle retention requirement and process compatibility.

Step 4: Estimate the Required Filtration Flux

Use laboratory testing or validated operating data to establish a preliminary filtration flux.

The value should represent the actual process conditions as closely as possible.

Avoid using an assumed universal flux for all liquids and slurries.

Step 5: Calculate the Preliminary Filtration Area

Use the relationship:

Required Area = Required Flow Rate / Estimated Filtration Flux

This calculation provides an initial sizing reference.

The final design should also consider cake loading, cleaning frequency, filtration cycle duration, and available equipment configurations.

Step 6: Confirm the Equipment Configuration

Review:



Number and dimensions of filter elements.

Total effective filtration area.

Vessel dimensions.

Inlet and outlet sizes.

Bottom discharge arrangement.

Cleaning method.

Installation height and maintenance clearance. Automation and instrumentation requirements.

Step 7: Validate Through Testing

For demanding applications, representative filtration testing is recommended.

Testing can help establish:



Filtration flux.

Cake formation behavior.

Filtrate quality.

Pressure development.

Cake discharge characteristics.

Cleaning cycle requirements. Overall cycle time.

This information provides a more reliable basis for selecting the final filtration area.

8. What Information Should Buyers Provide When Requesting a Candle Filter?

When requesting a quotation for an industrial candle filter, buyers should provide enough process information for the supplier to evaluate the required filtration area.

Information Example or Required Detail Purpose Required flow rate m³/h Initial filtration area estimation Batch volume m³ per batch Batch-cycle sizing Liquid composition Chemical name and concentration Material compatibility Viscosity mPa·s at operating temperature Filtration resistance evaluation Operating temperature °C Filter media and equipment selection Solids concentration wt% or g/L Cake loading estimation Particle size distribution μm Filter media selection Required filtration rating μm Separation requirement Operating pressure MPa Equipment design review Cake characteristics Wet, dry, sticky, compressible, etc. Discharge system evaluation Cleaning method Backblowing or backflushing Automatic cleaning configuration Installation conditions Available floor space and height Equipment layout

Providing these details helps the engineering team evaluate whether a standard model or customized filtration area is more suitable.

Frequently Asked QuestionsQ1: What is the maximum filtration area of VITHY's candle filter?

VITHY's VZTF Automatic Self-cleaning Candle Filter has a published filtration area range of 1–200 m². Larger configurations can be customized according to project requirements.

Q2: Does a larger filtration area always mean higher processing capacity?

Not necessarily. A larger filtration area provides more available surface for filtration, but actual throughput also depends on liquid viscosity, solids concentration, particle size distribution, cake permeability, filtration rating, and operating conditions.

Q3: How do I calculate the required candle filter area?

A preliminary estimate can be calculated by dividing the required liquid flow rate by the estimated filtration flux:

Required Area = Flow Rate / Filtration Flux.

The filtration flux should be established through representative testing or validated process data.

Q4: Can a candle filter with 20 m² filtration area process 20 m³/h?

It may be possible under suitable process conditions, but the area alone cannot establish the actual capacity. The required filtration flux, slurry properties, filter media, pressure, and cycle time must be evaluated.

Q5: Can VITHY customize a candle filter with more than 200 m² filtration area?

VITHY publishes a standard filtration area range up to 200 m² and identifies larger sizes as customizable. The feasibility of a larger configuration should be confirmed through engineering review.

Q6: Is filtration area the same as filter housing volume?

No. Filtration area refers to the effective surface available for solid-liquid separation, while filter housing volume refers to the internal volume of the equipment vessel. They are different design parameters.

Q7: Should I choose one large candle filter or several smaller units?

The choice depends on required throughput, production continuity, installation space, maintenance strategy, and project cost. Multiple units may offer operational flexibility, while one larger unit may provide a more centralized equipment arrangement.

The available filtration area of an industrial candle filter depends on its equipment design and application requirements.

VITHY's VZTF Automatic Self-cleaning Candle Filter offers published filtration area configurations from 1 m² to 200 m², with larger sizes available for customization.

However, selecting the correct filtration area requires more than matching a nominal flow rate to a model number. Engineers should evaluate liquid viscosity, solids concentration, particle characteristics, filtration rating, operating pressure, and the complete filtration cycle.

A preliminary area calculation can help narrow down the equipment range, but representative filtration testing and engineering review are important for confirming the final configuration.

Need help calculating the required candle filter area?

Contact VITHY with your required flow rate, liquid viscosity, solids concentration, particle size distribution, filtration rating, and operating temperature. The engineering team can evaluate the appropriate filtration area and equipment configuration for your application.

About Us

Focusing on fluid filtration since 2013, Shanghai Vithy Filter System Co., Ltd. is a leading filter system design and manufacturing enterprise in China. Vithy R&D center is located in Shanghai, and manufacturing bases are located in Shanghai and Jiangxi.