Technical Overview Details The Total Filtration Area Available On Candle Filters
|Filtration Area (m²)
|Published Filtration Quantity (m³/h)
|Filter Housing Volume (L)
|1
|2
|140
|2
|4
|220
|3
|6
|280
|4
|8
|400
|6
|12
|560
|10
|18
|740
|12
|26
|1,200
|30
|66
|3,300
|40
|88
|5,300
|60
|132
|10,000
|80
|150
|12,000
|100
|180
|16,000
|150
|240
|20,000
Important technical note: These figures are published model reference data from VITHY's product information. They should not be interpreted as guaranteed flow rates for every slurry or operating condition. The published table does not provide a corresponding filtration quantity for every possible customized area, including all configurations up to 200 m².
Actual processing capacity must be confirmed according to the feed liquid, viscosity, solids concentration, particle characteristics, filtration rating, pressure, and filtration cycle.
For larger filtration requirements, VITHY can evaluate customized configurations according to the project specification.
6. Should You Choose One Large Candle Filter or Multiple Smaller Units?
When a process requires a relatively large filtration area, engineers may consider either one larger filter vessel or multiple smaller units.
The appropriate solution depends on production continuity, installation space, maintenance requirements, and the process operating strategy.
|Selection Factor
|One Large Candle Filter
|Multiple Smaller Candle Filters
|Equipment arrangement
|Centralized filtration unit
|Distributed filtration units
|Installation space
|Requires space for a larger vessel
|May provide more layout flexibility
|Initial equipment configuration
|One main vessel and associated system
|Multiple vessels and associated piping
|Maintenance
|Maintenance may affect the entire filtration unit
|Individual units may be isolated if designed accordingly
|Production continuity
|Depends on the system arrangement
|Can provide operational flexibility when properly configured
|Control system
|Centralized control arrangement
|Requires coordinated control of multiple units
|Capital and operating cost
|Depends on size and configuration
|Depends on equipment quantity, piping, and automation
When Is One Larger Unit Worth Considering?
A single larger unit may be appropriate when:
-
The process has a relatively stable and predictable feed flow.
Installation space can accommodate the vessel.
The required filtration area can be provided within a practical equipment configuration.
The plant prefers a centralized filtration arrangement.
The maintenance strategy allows for scheduled filtration interruptions.
When Should Multiple Units Be Considered?
Multiple units may be worth evaluating when:
-
Production requires greater operating flexibility.
Feed flow varies significantly.
Different production lines need separate filtration capacity.
Maintenance isolation is important.
The available installation space limits the size of a single vessel.
Multiple units do not automatically guarantee continuous production. The piping arrangement, control strategy, standby capacity, and upstream and downstream process design must be considered together.
7. How Should Engineers Select the Right Filtration Area?
A practical filtration area selection process should begin with process data rather than a target equipment size.
The following steps can help engineers develop an initial equipment specification.
Step 1: Define the Required Throughput
Determine the required liquid flow rate or batch processing volume.
For batch filtration, calculate the required processing capacity based on the available filtration time.
Step 2: Characterize the Feed Material
Provide the following information:
-
Liquid composition.
Liquid viscosity.
Operating temperature.
Suspended solids concentration.
Particle size distribution.
Solid particle characteristics.
Chemical compatibility requirements.
These parameters influence cake formation and filtration resistance.
Step 3: Define the Filtration Requirement
Confirm the required filtration rating and filtrate quality.
The filter media should be selected according to the actual particle retention requirement and process compatibility.
Step 4: Estimate the Required Filtration Flux
Use laboratory testing or validated operating data to establish a preliminary filtration flux.
The value should represent the actual process conditions as closely as possible.
Avoid using an assumed universal flux for all liquids and slurries.
Step 5: Calculate the Preliminary Filtration Area
Use the relationship:
Required Area = Required Flow Rate / Estimated Filtration Flux
This calculation provides an initial sizing reference.
The final design should also consider cake loading, cleaning frequency, filtration cycle duration, and available equipment configurations.
Step 6: Confirm the Equipment Configuration
Review:
-
Number and dimensions of filter elements.
Total effective filtration area.
Vessel dimensions.
Inlet and outlet sizes.
Bottom discharge arrangement.
Cleaning method.
Installation height and maintenance clearance.
Automation and instrumentation requirements.
Step 7: Validate Through Testing
For demanding applications, representative filtration testing is recommended.
Testing can help establish:
-
Filtration flux.
Cake formation behavior.
Filtrate quality.
Pressure development.
Cake discharge characteristics.
Cleaning cycle requirements.
Overall cycle time.
This information provides a more reliable basis for selecting the final filtration area.
8. What Information Should Buyers Provide When Requesting a Candle Filter?
When requesting a quotation for an industrial candle filter, buyers should provide enough process information for the supplier to evaluate the required filtration area.
|Information
|Example or Required Detail
|Purpose
|Required flow rate
|m³/h
|Initial filtration area estimation
|Batch volume
|m³ per batch
|Batch-cycle sizing
|Liquid composition
|Chemical name and concentration
|Material compatibility
|Viscosity
|mPa·s at operating temperature
|Filtration resistance evaluation
|Operating temperature
|°C
|Filter media and equipment selection
|Solids concentration
|wt% or g/L
|Cake loading estimation
|Particle size distribution
|μm
|Filter media selection
|Required filtration rating
|μm
|Separation requirement
|Operating pressure
|MPa
|Equipment design review
|Cake characteristics
|Wet, dry, sticky, compressible, etc.
|Discharge system evaluation
|Cleaning method
|Backblowing or backflushing
|Automatic cleaning configuration
|Installation conditions
|Available floor space and height
|Equipment layout
Providing these details helps the engineering team evaluate whether a standard model or customized filtration area is more suitable.
Frequently Asked QuestionsQ1: What is the maximum filtration area of VITHY's candle filter?
VITHY's VZTF Automatic Self-cleaning Candle Filter has a published filtration area range of 1–200 m². Larger configurations can be customized according to project requirements.
Q2: Does a larger filtration area always mean higher processing capacity?
Not necessarily. A larger filtration area provides more available surface for filtration, but actual throughput also depends on liquid viscosity, solids concentration, particle size distribution, cake permeability, filtration rating, and operating conditions.
Q3: How do I calculate the required candle filter area?
A preliminary estimate can be calculated by dividing the required liquid flow rate by the estimated filtration flux:
Required Area = Flow Rate / Filtration Flux.
The filtration flux should be established through representative testing or validated process data.
Q4: Can a candle filter with 20 m² filtration area process 20 m³/h?
It may be possible under suitable process conditions, but the area alone cannot establish the actual capacity. The required filtration flux, slurry properties, filter media, pressure, and cycle time must be evaluated.
Q5: Can VITHY customize a candle filter with more than 200 m² filtration area?
VITHY publishes a standard filtration area range up to 200 m² and identifies larger sizes as customizable. The feasibility of a larger configuration should be confirmed through engineering review.
Q6: Is filtration area the same as filter housing volume?
No. Filtration area refers to the effective surface available for solid-liquid separation, while filter housing volume refers to the internal volume of the equipment vessel. They are different design parameters.
Q7: Should I choose one large candle filter or several smaller units?
The choice depends on required throughput, production continuity, installation space, maintenance strategy, and project cost. Multiple units may offer operational flexibility, while one larger unit may provide a more centralized equipment arrangement.
The available filtration area of an industrial candle filter depends on its equipment design and application requirements.
VITHY's VZTF Automatic Self-cleaning Candle Filter offers published filtration area configurations from 1 m² to 200 m², with larger sizes available for customization.
However, selecting the correct filtration area requires more than matching a nominal flow rate to a model number. Engineers should evaluate liquid viscosity, solids concentration, particle characteristics, filtration rating, operating pressure, and the complete filtration cycle.
A preliminary area calculation can help narrow down the equipment range, but representative filtration testing and engineering review are important for confirming the final configuration.
Need help calculating the required candle filter area?
Contact VITHY with your required flow rate, liquid viscosity, solids concentration, particle size distribution, filtration rating, and operating temperature. The engineering team can evaluate the appropriate filtration area and equipment configuration for your application.
About Us
Focusing on fluid filtration since 2013, Shanghai Vithy Filter System Co., Ltd. is a leading filter system design and manufacturing enterprise in China. Vithy R&D center is located in Shanghai, and manufacturing bases are located in Shanghai and Jiangxi.
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