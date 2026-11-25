MENAFN - GetNews)Scanner AI homepage featuring AI Detector and Humanizer tools, performance statistics, navigation links, and a large text-scanning interface AI combines AI detection and text humanization in one platform, using its ScanGo 2 language model to help content teams turn AI-generated drafts into natural, publication-ready content.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - Nov. 25, 2026 - Scanner AI has introduced ScanGo 2, the language model behind its AI Detector and Humanizer platform. The solution is designed for professionals who need to identify AI-generated writing and refine assisted drafts for publishing.

ScanGo 2 Combines Detection and Text Refinement

ScanGo 2 is designed to recognize writing patterns associated with major AI systems, including GPT, Claude, and Gemini. After analysis, users can refine drafts to improve tone, readability, and naturalness within the same workflow.

The platform supports writers, marketers, SEO specialists, agencies, publishers, developers, SMM managers, and businesses working with AI-assisted content. Use cases include blogs, website copy, content marketing, editorial production, and agency-scale workflows.

Supporting Search-Focused Content Workflows

For SEO teams, Scanner AI is designed to refine AI-assisted drafts while maintaining keywords, structure, and search intent. Users can analyze text through the AI Detector before moving to the humanization stage.

“AI-assisted content is already part of everyday workflows for businesses, content teams, writers, marketers, students, and anyone who works with text. With Scanner AI, we want to make it easier to detect AI-generated content and refine drafts into natural, readable, and publication-ready writing,” said Alex March, Assistant to the CEO at Scanner AI.

Scanner AI also emphasizes responsible AI use for learning, self-education, information gathering, and legitimate content creation rather than academic dishonesty or misrepresentation. The company plans to continue supporting teams that integrate AI-assisted writing into professional publishing workflows.

About Scanner AI

Scanner AI is a Vilnius-based technology company focused on AI-content detection and text humanization. Its ScanGo 2 model supports professionals working with AI-assisted content while maintaining a focus on readability, publishing needs, and responsible AI use.