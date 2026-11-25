(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai, China - November 25 , 2026 A candle filter can be designed for different pressure conditions depending on its vessel construction, filter elements, sealing components, and process requirements. VITHY's VZTF candle filter has published standard design pressure options of 0.6 MPa and 1.0 MPa, with higher-pressure configurations available on request. Actual operating pressure must remain within the approved equipment design limits. 1. What Pressure Can an Industrial Candle Filte Handle? The pressure capability of an industrial candle filter depends on its pressure vessel design and the specifications of its complete assembly. For example, VITHY's VZTF Automatic Self-cleaning Candle Filter lists two standard design pressure options:

0.6 MPa 1.0 MPa Higher design pressures can be customized according to project requirements. These values describe published design pressure configurations. They should not be interpreted as a universal operating pressure recommendation for every process. The appropriate operating pressure depends on the slurry properties, filtration resistance, temperature, filter media, mechanical design, and applicable pressure equipment requirements. When evaluating a candle filter, engineers should distinguish between three important pressure concepts:

Pressure Term Meaning Why It Matters Design pressure Pressure used as a basis for mechanical equipment design Determines the required pressure-bearing capability of the vessel and relevant components Operating pressure Actual pressure maintained during normal production Must remain within the equipment's approved operating limits Differential pressure Pressure difference across the filter media and accumulated filter cake Indicates filtration resistance and helps determine when cleaning may be required

These pressure values are related, but they are not interchangeable.

A filter vessel designed for 1.0 MPa does not necessarily need to operate continuously at 1.0 MPa. Similarly, a differential pressure reading should not be confused with the total pressure inside the vessel.

2. What Is the Difference Between Design Pressure and Operating Pressure?

Design pressure and operating pressure serve different engineering purposes.

2.1 Design Pressure

Design pressure is a mechanical design parameter used when determining the pressure-bearing requirements of the equipment.

For a candle filter, the pressure boundary generally includes:



Main filter housing.

Vessel head and cover.

Flanges and connecting sections.

Pressure-bearing nozzles.

Relevant valves and fittings. Other pressure-containing components.

The design must account for the intended service conditions, including pressure and temperature.

Material selection, wall thickness, structural configuration, welding requirements, and applicable pressure equipment codes all influence the final design.

A higher design pressure generally requires more demanding mechanical design and manufacturing considerations.

2.2 Operating Pressure

Operating pressure refers to the pressure at which the filtration system actually runs during production.

The required operating pressure is influenced by the resistance encountered as liquid passes through the filter media and accumulated cake.

For example, a low-viscosity liquid with relatively low suspended solids content may require less filtration driving force than a highly viscous slurry containing a large concentration of fine particles.

However, increasing pressure does not always improve filtration performance proportionally.

If the retained particles form a compressible cake, excessive pressure may compact the cake structure and reduce its permeability.

Therefore, the optimal operating pressure should be determined through process evaluation and, where necessary, filtration testing.

2.3 Why Should Buyers Avoid Confusing These Two Values?

Consider a candle filter

This specification indicates a particular mechanical design configuration. It does not establish that every slurry should be filtered at 1.0 MPa.

The actual operating pressure may be lower because of:



Feed material characteristics.

Required filtration cycle duration.

Filter media limitations.

Cake compressibility.

Temperature restrictions.

Pump and pipeline configuration. Operating procedures and safety requirements.

The equipment should be selected based on the required process conditions, not simply the highest available pressure rating.

3. What Factors Determine the Pressure Capability of a Candle Filter?

The pressure capability of a candle filter is determined by its complete mechanical and process configuration.

3.1 Filter Housing Material and Mechanical Structure

The filter housing is one of the main pressure-bearing components.

VITHY's VZTF product information lists several housing material options, including:



SS304 stainless steel.

SS316L stainless steel.

SS2205 duplex stainless steel.

Carbon steel.

Plastic-lined or spray-coated construction. Titanium.

The appropriate material depends on the chemical composition of the process liquid, corrosion conditions, temperature, and mechanical design requirements.

Material selection alone does not determine the pressure rating.

The housing diameter, wall thickness, head configuration, connections, welding quality, and manufacturing requirements must also be considered.

For applications involving corrosive liquids, engineers should evaluate both the pressure-bearing structure and the chemical compatibility of wetted components.

3.2 Filter Element and Supporting Structure

Candle filter elements generally consist of a supporting cartridge covered with filter cloth.

The supporting structure helps maintain the filter element's geometry while allowing liquid to pass through the filter media.

During filtration, pressure differences develop across the filter media and accumulated cake.

The filter element must withstand the mechanical loads associated with the intended filtration and cleaning cycles.

Important considerations include:



Supporting cartridge material.

Cartridge geometry.

Structural strength.

Filter cloth construction.

Connection and sealing arrangements. Resistance to repeated pressure changes.

VITHY lists SS304, SS316L, FRPP, and PVDF as filter cartridge material options for its VZTF product.

The suitability of each material depends on the specific operating temperature, chemical environment, and mechanical requirements.

The pressure capability of the filter vessel should not automatically be assigned to every filter element or filter cloth. Each component has its own performance limits.

3.3 Operating Temperature

Temperature affects material strength, sealing performance, and the mechanical design requirements of pressure equipment.

A material suitable for a particular pressure at ambient temperature may have different allowable mechanical properties at elevated temperatures.

For this reason, pressure and temperature should always be evaluated together.

VITHY publishes a maximum operating temperature of up to 260°C for its VZTF product, with a specific maximum of 600°C listed for stainless steel filter cartridges.

These figures are product-specific published limits. They do not mean that the complete filter assembly can operate at every listed temperature under every pressure condition.

The actual allowable combination must be confirmed for the selected vessel, cartridge, filter cloth, seals, valves, and other components.

3.4 Sealing Components and Connections

Sealing components are important for maintaining the integrity of a pressurized filtration system.

Potential leakage points include:



Vessel cover connections.

Flange joints.

Manways.

Inlet and outlet connections.

Drainage and discharge connections. Instrument connections.

Seal material must be compatible with the process fluid and operating temperature.

The mechanical design of the connection and the installation procedure also influence sealing reliability.

For high-pressure or high-temperature applications, seal selection should be included in the equipment design review rather than treated as a separate purchasing detail.

3.5 Pressure Changes During Cleaning

Automatic candle filters may use reverse-flow cleaning to detach accumulated filter cake.

During backblowing, compressed air, nitrogen, or another suitable medium may be introduced through the filter elements.

This creates pressure changes across the filter media and supporting structure.

The cleaning system therefore needs to be evaluated together with the filtration system.

Important parameters include:



Backblowing medium.

Backblowing pressure.

Pulse duration.

Pressure difference across the filter element.

Cleaning frequency. Mechanical strength of the supporting cartridge and filter media.

The backblowing pressure is not automatically equal to the vessel design pressure.

The allowable cleaning conditions should be established according to the equipment configuration and the manufacturer's engineering requirements.

4. How Does Operating Pressure Affect Candle Filter Performance?

Pressure provides the driving force for liquid to pass through the filter media and accumulated cake.

However, the relationship between pressure and filtration capacity is not always linear.

4.1 Pressure and Filtration Flow Rate

In general, increasing the pressure difference across a filtration system can increase liquid flow through the filter.

However, the actual flow rate also depends on:



Liquid viscosity.

Filter media permeability.

Cake thickness.

Cake permeability.

Particle concentration.

Temperature. Effective filtration area.

A simplified relationship for pressure-driven filtration can be expressed using Darcy's law:

J = ΔP / (μ × R)

Where:



J = Filtration flux.

ΔP = Pressure difference across the filtration resistance.

μ = Liquid viscosity. R = Total filtration resistance.

The total resistance includes contributions from the filter media and accumulated filter cake.

As the cake becomes thicker, its resistance generally increases.

Consequently, maintaining a constant flow rate may require a higher pressure difference as filtration progresses.

4.2 Pressure and Filter Cake Compressibility

Some solid particles form compressible filter cakes.

Under increasing pressure, these cakes may become denser, reducing the size of their internal flow channels.

This can reduce cake permeability and increase filtration resistance.

As a result, a higher pressure difference may produce a smaller-than-expected improvement in filtration capacity.

For compressible slurries, engineers should evaluate:



Cake thickness.

Cake permeability.

Particle size distribution.

Particle shape.

Solid concentration. Pressure-dependent cake behavior.

Laboratory filtration tests can help establish whether increasing pressure is beneficial for a particular slurry.

4.3 Pressure and Filtration Cycle Duration

Operating pressure also affects the time required to reach the selected filtration endpoint.

A higher pressure difference may help achieve a target filtration volume more quickly under certain conditions.

However, if cake resistance rises significantly during filtration, the improvement may become limited.

The filtration cycle should therefore be evaluated using both pressure trends and actual production requirements.

A practical evaluation may include:

Parameter What Engineers Should Monitor Inlet pressure Pressure supplied to the filtration system Filtrate outlet pressure Pressure on the filtrate side Differential pressure Pressure loss across the filter system Filtration flow rate Actual liquid throughput Filtration time Duration required for each cycle Cake thickness Accumulated solids on filter elements Filtrate quality Whether the required separation performance is maintained

Pressure should be optimized together with cycle time, filtrate quality, cake discharge performance, and energy consumption.

5. How Should Buyers Select the Correct Pressure Rating?

Before purchasing an industrial candle filter, buyers should provide the supplier with the actual process pressure requirements.

The following information is particularly important.

Selection Parameter Information to Provide Why It Matters Normal operating pressure Expected pressure during routine filtration Establishes normal process conditions Maximum operating pressure Highest pressure expected during operation Helps define the required equipment design basis Operating temperature Normal and maximum process temperatures Affects material and mechanical design Process liquid Chemical composition and concentration Determines material compatibility Solid concentration Suspended solids content Influences filtration resistance Particle size Particle-size distribution Helps determine filtration media Liquid viscosity Viscosity at operating temperature Influences filtration flow Cleaning method Backblowing or backflushing requirements Determines additional pressure-cycle considerations Applicable standards Project or local pressure equipment requirements Establishes relevant design and inspection requirements

5.1 When Is a 0.6 MPa Design Pressure Configuration Suitable?

A 0.6 MPa design pressure configuration may be considered when the process requirements fall within the corresponding approved equipment design limits.

However, suitability cannot be determined from operating pressure alone.

The supplier should also evaluate temperature, fluid properties, pressure fluctuations, cleaning conditions, and the applicable equipment requirements.

5.2 When Should a 1.0 MPa Configuration Be Considered?

A 1.0 MPa design pressure configuration may be appropriate for applications requiring a higher pressure-bearing design.

It should be evaluated when:



The process requires a higher pressure operating envelope.

The system includes pressure fluctuations that need to be addressed in the design basis.

The filtration process involves relatively high hydraulic resistance. The project specification requires a higher design pressure.

The actual equipment configuration must still be verified against the complete process specification.

5.3 When Is a Customized High-Pressure Candle Filter Necessary?

For applications requiring a design pressure above the standard published options, a customized configuration may be evaluated.

The engineering review should consider:

Required design pressure.Normal and maximum operating pressure.Operating temperature.Process fluid compatibility.Vessel dimensions and mechanical structure.Filter element and supporting structure.Seals, valves, and instrument connections.Applicable design and inspection requirements.

A customized high-pressure design should be confirmed through a formal engineering review.

Buyers should not assume that upgrading the vessel alone is sufficient. The complete pressure-bearing assembly must be suitable for the specified conditions.

6. What Should Be Checked Before Operating a High-Pressure Candle Filter?

Before commissioning, the equipment and associated piping should be reviewed according to the approved project documentation and applicable safety procedures.

A practical checklist includes:

Inspection Item Recommended Check Design documentation Confirm the approved design pressure and temperature Equipment nameplate Verify the equipment identification and rated information Pressure vessel Check the vessel and pressure-containing components Flange connections Verify correct installation and tightening procedures Sealing components Confirm material compatibility and installation condition Filter elements Check cartridge installation and support condition Pressure instruments Confirm measurement range and calibration status Safety devices Verify the required protective devices and interlocks Piping system Confirm the pressure rating of connected equipment and pipelines Cleaning system Verify the approved backblowing or backflushing conditions

The operating procedure should define the permitted pressure range and the actions required if abnormal pressure conditions occur.

Pressure equipment should never be operated beyond its approved limits.

Inspection, testing, and commissioning must follow the applicable regulations, approved design documents, and manufacturer instructions.

7. What Pressure Options Does VITHY's VZTF Candle Filter Provide?

VITHY's VZTF Automatic Self-cleaning Candle Filter is designed for industrial solid-liquid separation applications involving enclosed pressure filtration.

According to the published product specifications, its standard design pressure options are 0.6 MPa and 1.0 MPa. Higher design pressure configurations can be customized.

Published VZTF Technical Specifications

Parameter Published Specification Filtration area 1–200 m²; larger sizes customizable Filtration rating 1–1000 μm, depending on filter element selection Standard design pressure 0.6 MPa / 1.0 MPa Higher design pressure Customizable Filter cloth materials PP, PET, PPS, PVDF, PTFE, and others Filter cartridge materials SS304, SS316L, FRPP, PVDF Housing materials SS304, SS316L, SS2205, carbon steel, lined or coated materials, titanium, and others Maximum operating temperature Published maximum of 260°C Stainless steel cartridge temperature Published maximum of 600°C Control system Siemens PLC

The product's published pressure specifications should be used as a starting point for equipment selection.

The final pressure rating must be confirmed for the complete configuration, including the pressure vessel, filter elements, valves, seals, instruments, and connections.

For applications involving higher pressure, elevated temperature, corrosive liquids, or frequent pressure changes, VITHY's engineering team should review the process conditions before confirming the equipment design.

Frequently Asked QuestionsQ1: What is the standard design pressure of a VITHY candle filter?

VITHY's VZTF Automatic Self-cleaning Candle Filter lists standard design pressure options of 0.6 MPa and 1.0 MPa. Higher design pressure configurations can be customized according to project requirements.

Q2: Is design pressure the same as operating pressure?

No. Design pressure is a mechanical design parameter, while operating pressure is the actual pressure maintained during production. The normal operating pressure must remain within the equipment's approved operating limits.

Q3: Can a candle filter operate continuously at 1.0 MPa?

Whether continuous operation at a particular pressure is permitted depends on the approved equipment design and process conditions. A published 1.0 MPa design pressure should not automatically be interpreted as a universal continuous operating pressure recommendation.

Q4: Does higher filtration pressure always improve filtration efficiency?

No. Higher pressure can increase the driving force for filtration, but compressible filter cakes may become denser and less permeable. The actual improvement depends on slurry properties, filter media, and cake behavior.

Q5: Can a candle filter be customized for higher pressure?

Yes. VITHY lists higher-pressure customization as an available option for its VZTF product. The required pressure, temperature, materials, vessel dimensions, and applicable design requirements must be reviewed before the final configuration is confirmed.

Q6: Why is differential pressure important in candle filtration?

Differential pressure indicates the pressure loss associated with the filter media and accumulated filter cake. A rising differential pressure may indicate increasing filtration resistance and can be used as one of the parameters for determining when a cleaning cycle should begin.

The pressure capability of an industrial candle filter depends on the mechanical design of the complete equipment assembly and the actual process conditions.

For VITHY's VZTF candle filter, the published standard design pressure options are 0.6 MPa and 1.0 MPa, with higher-pressure configurations available for customization.

However, selecting a suitable pressure rating requires more than comparing two numbers. Engineers should evaluate operating pressure, differential pressure, temperature, slurry properties, filter element strength, sealing components, and applicable pressure equipment requirements.

For reliable filtration performance and safe operation, the equipment design pressure and actual operating conditions must be reviewed together.

Need a candle filter for a high-pressure application?

Contact VITHY's engineering team with your required operating pressure, maximum design pressure, temperature, liquid composition, solid concentration, and filtration capacity. The team can evaluate the appropriate vessel design, filter element materials, and equipment configuration for your application.

About Us

Focusing on fluid filtration since 2013, Shanghai Vithy Filter System Co., Ltd. is a leading filter system design and manufacturing enterprise in China. Vithy R&D center is located in Shanghai, and manufacturing bases are located in Shanghai and Jiangxi.