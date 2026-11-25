MENAFN - GetNews) The broker is named Most Trusted Global Broker (Global), Most Customer-Focused Broker (Asia) and Most Transparent Broker (Indonesia)

LIMASSOL, Cyprus - Nov. 25, 2026 - TradingPRO, a globally regulated forex and multi-asset CFD broker, has been named a winner in three categories at the Finance Magnates Awards 2026. The winners were announced at the Finance Magnates gala dinner in Limassol, Cyprus, on 6 November 2026.

TradingPRO received recognition at the global, regional and national level:



Global: Most Trusted Global Broker 2026

Regional: Most Customer-Focused Broker 2026 (Asia) National: Most Transparent Broker 2026 (Indonesia)

The Finance Magnates Awards recognise companies and business leaders across online trading, fintech, payments and financial services. In the brokerage categories, the global awards cover companies operating across international markets, the regional awards cover key financial markets such as Asia, MENA, LATAM, Africa and Europe, and the national awards recognise work in specific countries. TradingPRO was recognised in one category at each of the three levels.

How the winners were decided

The Finance Magnates Awards split the result equally between community voting and a panel of industry judges. Members of the global trading community vote in the categories aimed at traders, which means the traders who use a broker have a direct say in the outcome. The other half of the result comes from judges drawn from respected industry organisations, who bring experience from across financial media and market analysis. Voting closed on 16 October 2026, and the winners were revealed at the gala dinner and ceremony in Limassol.

A broker therefore needs to win the support of the public and the respect of industry experts in the same year.

"These awards belong first to the traders who voted for TradingPRO, and then to the teams in every region who worked on this throughout the year," said Fazril Izwan, Chief Executive Officer of TradingPRO. "Trust is earned one client at a time, and clear explanations, support in the trader's own language and openness about how the business works remain the priority."

Most Trusted Global Broker 2026

Finance Magnates has published an article on the global win in its Thought Leadership section, dated 17 November 2026. According to the article, the recognition reflects TradingPRO's emphasis on transparency, long-term client relationships and the delivery of online trading services. The article also points to the broker's clear communication, multilingual customer support, account options for different strategies and experience levels, and its work with regional teams and industry partners.

The offering described in the article covers forex, CFDs, commodities, indices and other instruments, available on the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. TradingPRO also takes part in industry events and builds strategic partnerships as part of its wider business development, which the article presents as part of a continued focus on strengthening relationships with both clients and industry participants.

Trust in a broker is difficult to measure from the outside. Platforms, account types and spreads can be compared directly, while trust builds over time through how a company explains its terms, answers questions and handles problems. The global category recognises a broker that has built that record across international markets.

Most Customer-Focused Broker 2026 (Asia)

The regional award recognises a broker that puts the client experience first across Asia. The region is made up of different markets, each with its own languages, payment habits and expectations, and a broker serving several of them needs to adapt to each one instead of applying a single approach.

TradingPRO builds its support around those differences. It offers locally preferred payment methods, communication in regional languages and support that follows local trading activity in markets including Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand. Its website is available in several languages, including English, Indonesian, Filipino, Vietnamese and Thai, and clients can reach the team through live chat and a help center. Educational content, market analysis and resources in the Trade Hub are available for both newer and active traders.

The award follows TradingPRO's recognition as Best Customer Support at the UF Awards APAC 2026, which was decided through an open industry vote.

Most Transparent Broker 2026 (Indonesia)

The national award recognises openness in one market. In Indonesia, TradingPRO provides its website in Indonesian, lists funding options openly, publishes its regulatory details and explains the risks of leveraged trading alongside the terms of its accounts and promotions.

For traders in Indonesia, transparency in practice means being able to find clear answers without having to search for them: who operates the broker, how it is regulated, which accounts and platforms are offered, and how deposits and withdrawals work. Support for Indonesian traders is provided by a team that understands the local market, so that questions about funding, verification and trading can be answered in context.

Recognition earlier in 2026

The Finance Magnates Awards follow other recognition this year. TradingPRO was named Best Customer Support at the UF Awards APAC 2026, Best Spreads Broker at the UF Awards MEA 2026 and Best Trading Experience at the UF Awards Global 2026.

Taken together, the awards span trading conditions, customer support, overall trading experience, transparency and trust, which are the main areas traders consider when choosing a broker.

A full account of the three awards and the reasons behind each is available in the TradingPRO awards article.

About the Finance Magnates Awards

The Finance Magnates Awards recognise companies and individuals who contribute to progress in financial services, with categories covering online trading, fintech, payments and brokerage technology. The 2026 awards include Brokerage (B2C) categories at the global, regional and national level, Fintech (B2B) categories for institutional trading, services for brokers and technology for brokers, and CEO of the Year awards. The full list of 2026 winners is published by the organisers.

About TradingPRO

TradingPRO is a globally regulated online broker that gives traders access to forex, CFDs, commodities, indices and other instruments on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It offers several account types for different trading styles and experience levels, including the Micro, Rookie, Pro and Scalpx accounts, together with educational resources, market analysis and customer support in multiple languages. Its website is available in English, Spanish, Indonesian, Filipino, Vietnamese, Thai and Arabic.

TradingPRO operates through licensed entities: TradingPRO International (PTY) LTD, authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa, and TradingPRO International Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius. Licence details are published on the regulations page. Further information about the broker is available on the TradingPRO website.