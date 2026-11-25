MENAFN - GetNews) Maplewood Garage Door Service explains how a seasonal tune-up can catch worn springs, frayed cables, and faulty safety sensors before a cold snap or the holiday rush leaves a door stuck.

HUNTSVILLE, TX - Nov. 25, 2026 - Maplewood Garage Door Service, a locally owned garage door company that has served Walker and Montgomery counties since 2015, is encouraging Huntsville-area homeowners to schedule routine garage door maintenance as the first winter cold fronts move through East Texas. With holiday travel, visiting family, and shorter days ahead, the company says late fall is a practical time to catch small problems with springs, cables, rollers, and openers before they turn into a door that will not open on a cold morning.

The company's garage door maintenance service is a full tune-up of the door system. A technician inspects and adjusts spring tension, lubricates rollers, hinges, and tracks, tightens loose bolts and hardware, checks the lift cables for fraying, balances the door, inspects the weather seals, and tests the opener, safety sensors, and auto-reverse system. The goal is to find worn parts while they are still simple to fix.

"A garage door can open and close more than a thousand times a year, and most people never think about it until it stops," said Jonathan Merritt, owner of Maplewood Garage Door Service. "Cold weather doesn't usually break a healthy door, but it will expose a weak one. A spring that's already worn or a roller that's dry and sticking is a lot more likely to give out on the first chilly morning."

Texas summers are hard on lubricants and seals. When overnight temperatures drop, metal parts contract and dried-out lubricant thickens, so a door that was slightly out of balance in October can begin to strain or stall.

Homeowners in Huntsville, Willis, Conroe, New Waverly, and The Woodlands can watch for these signs that a door is due for service:



Grinding, squeaking, or scraping noises as the door moves

Jerky or uneven travel, or a door that shudders partway up

An opener that strains, hums, or reverses for no clear reason

Frayed or rusty lift cables along the sides of the door

A door that feels heavy or will not stay put when lifted by hand Gaps or cracked rubber along the bottom seal

The company offers several tips homeowners can use whether or not they ever schedule a service call:



Test the balance. With the door closed, pull the opener's emergency release cord and lift the door by hand to about waist height. A balanced door stays roughly in place. One that drops or drifts upward needs adjustment.

Check the auto-reverse. Lay a piece of lumber flat in the door's path and close the door. It should reverse when it makes contact.

Lubricate the right parts. Use a garage door or silicone-based lubricant on hinges, steel rollers, and bearings. Avoid heavy grease in the tracks, where it collects dirt.

Leave springs and cables alone. They are under high tension and can cause serious injury. Look, but do not adjust or loosen them. Know the manual release. Make sure everyone in the household knows how to open the door by hand during a power outage.

"The balance test takes a couple of minutes and tells you a lot," Merritt said. "If the door won't hold its position, the springs are doing less of the work and the opener is doing more. That's the kind of thing we'd rather adjust during a tune-up than find out about when the door won't budge."

Maplewood Garage Door Service is locally owned and operated, and its technicians are from the area. Merritt, who was raised in Conroe, learned the trade as a child working on garage doors with his parents before starting the company, which is named after the street where he grew up. The company says it does not use call centers or outside contractors, and it is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including for emergency service. Beyond maintenance, the team handles garage door repair, installation, replacement, spring replacement, cables and hinges, opener repair and installation, and keypads. It works with brands including LiftMaster, Genie, Clopay, CHI, Amarr, and Wayne Dalton.

Maplewood Garage Door Service provides maintenance and repair for homeowners and businesses in Huntsville, Willis, Conroe, New Waverly, and The Woodlands.

About Maplewood Garage Door Service

Maplewood Garage Door Service is a locally owned garage door company based in Huntsville, Texas, serving homeowners and businesses since 2015. Founded by Jonathan Merritt, the company provides garage door maintenance, repair, installation, replacement, spring replacement, cable and hinge repair, opener repair and installation, and keypads. It works with LiftMaster, Genie, Craftsman, Clopay, CHI, Amarr, Wayne Dalton, and other brands, offers around-the-clock and emergency service, and serves Huntsville, Willis, Conroe, New Waverly, and The Woodlands.