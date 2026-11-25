MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 25 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi said that achieving peace and stability in the region requires respect for international law and the application of its provisions to all without exception.

He stressed the need for clear positions against Israeli violations, emphasising that resolving the Palestinian question based on the two-state solution is the only path to achieving peace.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 11th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) foreign ministers in Barcelona, Safadi said Jordan is engaging with all its partners to build an international consensus aimed at ending illegal Israeli measures and preserving prospects for peace, in a way that serves shared interests and ensures lasting security and stability in the region.

He said that several countries have taken measures to reject illegal Israeli practices, pointing out that the European Union maintains a clear position opposing settlement activity and supporting the two-state solution as the only viable path to peace.

Safadi highlighted ongoing dialogue with European Union partners to take practical steps to halt measures that deprive the Palestinian people of their right to freedom and statehood, while denying the peoples of the region their right to live in security, peace and stability.

He called on European and other countries around the world to exert pressure on the Israeli government to ensure respect for international law, protect the Palestinian people and uphold their right to self-determination.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, Safadi said a large portion of the population is suffering from shortages of food, water and medical supplies, noting that the European Union has pledged 90 million euros in aid.

He added that some medical supplies sent by European countries and other parties are at risk of spoiling because Israel is preventing their entry into the Gaza Strip, further worsening the suffering of its people.

He added that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is unacceptable and requires concrete action to address it.

On the occupied West Bank, Safadi called for a firm international stance against settlement expansion, noting that the E1 settlement plan undermines the two-state solution, which he described as the only path to achieving peace.

He also pointed out that Israel is withholding Palestinian funds, revenues needed by the Palestinian Authority to pay the salaries of teachers, healthcare workers and other public employees.

Safadi further cited a 40 percent increase in settler attacks, including assaults on Palestinian farmers and the uprooting of trees.

Regarding Syria, Safadi said that Jordan is committed to supporting stability and reconstruction efforts in the country.

He said Israeli actions, including the occupation of Syrian territory and violations of Syria's sovereignty, threaten its stability and require a clear international position.

As for Lebanon, he said the Lebanese government is working to protect its territory and extend its authority, while Israel's approach appears aimed at perpetuating conflict and undermining stability, with repercussions for the wider region.

Safadi also reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Union for the Mediterranean and promoting connectivity and integration among countries on both shores of the Mediterranean.

He said that regional cooperation, alongside improvements in economic and educational conditions, can help improve conditions across the region while promoting integration and cultural exchange among Mediterranean countries.

Safadi added that Jordan continues to work toward security, peace, respect for international law and the dignity of all peoples.

He also said that Spain had emphasised the importance of respecting international law as a cornerstone of sustainable peace.

//Petra// AK