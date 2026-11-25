“A True Family Heirloom”: Magyar Shows Gift From Zelensky
According to Magyar, Zelensky presented him with an August 1942 issue of the Transcarpathian weekly Az Őslakó (“The Native”).
The Hungarian prime minister said he had often spoken about his great-grandfather, Lajos Eryős, who served as chief notary of Oroszvég during World War II. The former village, known in Ukrainian as Rosvyhovo, is now part of Mukachevo.
The issue contained an announcement of his great-grandfather's appointment to the post. Magyar said the gesture held special significance within the context of diplomatic protocol.
“Needless to say, a personal gift of this kind has special significance in diplomatic protocol,” Magyar wrote.Read also: Results of Zelensky- Magyar meeting expected in January-February, ambassador says
On behalf of the Hungarian people, Magyar presented Zelensky with a painting of Mukachevo Castle by Attila Kopriva, a Hungarian-born Transcarpathian artist, and a book by Kyiv-based artist, restorer, and researcher Árpád István Magyar, also known as Stefan-Arpad Yosypovych Magyar. The book is titled Hungarians in Kyiv: From the 9th Century to the Present — Chapters in the History of Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations.
As reported, Magyar arrived in Zakarpattia on November 24 for his first visit to Ukraine as prime minister. In Uzhhorod, he and Zelensky laid flowers at the memorial to fallen Ukrainian defenders on the Hill of Glory.Read also: Ukraine, Hungary planning first meeting of Commission on National Minorities for early 2027
The Ukrainian president and Hungarian prime minister also met with representatives of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia.
Photo: Péter Magyar/Facebook
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