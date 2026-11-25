MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform received the text of the manifesto from the Brussels-based think tank Friends of Europe.

The signatories call on the EU to cover Ukraine's €70 billion funding gap in 2027 to ensure the country receives urgent financial and military assistance. They also urge the bloc to commit to long-term funding through 2034, sending Moscow a clear message that attempts to“outlast” European support for Ukraine will fail. In addition, they propose using €210 billion in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, with legal and financial risks shared among EU member states.

The manifesto launches a broader campaign called“Europe Defends,” whose central message is that supporting Ukraine is an act of self-defense, not charity.

The document draws a parallel with the 2012 eurozone crisis, when then-European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do“whatever it takes” to preserve the euro. His pledge helped restore market confidence even before additional funds were disbursed.

The signatories argue that Russia is now making a similar calculation about the resolve of Europe, betting that political divisions, budget disputes, and public fatigue will eventually erode Western support for Ukraine.

Read also: European Commission outlines plan for additional support to Ukraine in 2027

Beyond immediate funding decisions, the manifesto calls for clearer and more consistent public communication about why support for Ukraine is critical to the continent's own security. The authors argue that European leaders should stop presenting aid to Ukraine as“foreign assistance” and instead make clear that Ukraine's defense is directly linked to Europe's stability and security.

They also urge international partners, including the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, the United States, Switzerland, and Japan, to help secure long-term, coordinated commitments.

The manifesto calls on EU leaders to issue a unified and unequivocal statement after the summit:

“Europe guarantees that Ukraine will have the means to defend itself and achieve a just and lasting peace. We will provide predictable, long-term financial and military support and act together to ensure that Moscow understands it cannot achieve its war aims.”

The signatories include former European Parliament presidents Josep Borrell, Pat Cox, Hans-Gert Pöttering, and Enrique Barón Crespo; former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves; former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė; former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta; former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt; and former European commissioners for trade Pascal Lamy and Cecilia Malmström.

They are joined by organization founders, parliamentarians, academics, and journalists from across Europe, including philosopher A. C. Grayling, journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Bastian Obermayer, and Thomson Reuters Foundation CEO Antonio Zappulla.

Read also: Merz calls Ukraine funding a shared EU responsibility

The initiative is led by the European Young Leaders network and the Ukraine Initiative of the Brussels-based Friends of Europe think tank.

EYL40 is a pan-European network coordinated by Friends of Europe. It brings together around 300 emerging leaders from business, politics, academia, media, and the arts who work to build a resilient and democratic Europe.

As reported, at its two-day meeting on November 26–27, the European Council is expected to discuss the EU's next long-term budget and ways to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's funding gap in 2027.

Photo: Freepik