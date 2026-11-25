MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced the changes on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukrainian defense developments, particularly drones and EW systems, must reach the military as quickly as possible. That is why the government today simplified codification—the official approval of new equipment for military use,” he said.

According to the prime minister, manufacturers of unmanned systems no longer need to wait for the military to determine whether it needs a specific product before beginning the codification process.

“EW systems that have successfully passed testing will be codified within 10 days based on a test report, without unnecessary paperwork. The manufacturer will be responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. A clear procedure and timeframe for codifying explosives have also been established,” Koretskyi said.

Ukraine approves 1,000 new weapons, military equipment systems for use by AFU this year

He stressed that the changes mean less bureaucracy and clearer rules for Ukrainian manufacturers. They will be able to spend less time on paperwork and more on developing new equipment for the battlefield.

As reported, since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for use by the Defense Forces 1,678 new weapons and military equipment systems, more than 1,500 of which were Ukrainian-made.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine