MENAFN - UkrinForm) Bloomberg reported this, citing Norwegian energy research firm Rystad Energy, Ukrinform reports.

According to Viktor Kurilov, a senior oil analyst at Rystad Energy, Russian refineries were processing between 2.6 million and 2.7 million barrels of oil per day as of Monday. That is roughly half the level recorded on October 30 and below previous multi-year lows.

At the end of last month, Ukraine launched a new wave of attacks on Russian refineries, striking them almost daily. The campaign threatens to further exacerbate the situation in Russia's domestic fuel market, which has faced repeated shortages since the summer.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has classified nearly all data related to its oil industry, making it difficult to assess the damage to refining capacity caused by drone attacks. Rystad estimates Russian refinery output by tracking oil supply chains, tanker movements, satellite imagery and information from industry sources. However, its estimate does not account for the impact of Wednesday's strikes on two refineries in the Samara region.

Ukrainian forces strike two Russian oilies

According to Bloomberg, citing statements by officials from both countries and sources familiar with the matter, Ukraine has attacked at least 18 Russian refineries since late October. However, this does not mean that all their capacity has been knocked out: some plants continued operating at reduced capacity after previous strikes, while others quickly restored production.

The decline in refining output is already affecting prices at Russian gas stations. According to data released by Russia's Federal State Statistics Service late Wednesday, average retail gasoline prices rose by 0.5% in the week from November 17 to 23. This was the largest weekly increase since early September.

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Against this backdrop, Russia has taken several measures to address fuel shortages, including restricting gasoline and jet fuel exports, allowing imports and trying to redirect supplies to regions facing more severe shortages.

As reported, attacks on refineries have forced Russia to redirect for export crude oil it can no longer process, contributing to a surplus in global supply.

Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine