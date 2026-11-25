Kyiv Under Ballistic Missile Attack. Strikes Reported In Industrial Area
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat and detected a high-speed target heading toward Kyiv.
“Explosions in the capital. The city is under a ballistic missile attack,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, urging residents to remain in shelters.Read also: Hegseth yet to approve transfer of Patriot missiles already allocated to Ukraine – FT
Shortly afterward, the mayor reported a strike on a building in an industrial area of Kyiv's Desnianskyi district.
“Emergency services are heading to the site,” Klitschko said.
As reported, Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said Russian forces launched 153 ballistic missiles at Ukraine in October.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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