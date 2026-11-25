MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Power Group Limited (Nasdaq: RPGL) (the“Company” or“Republic Power”), today announced that it received a letter from the NASDAQ Stock Market, dated November 19, 2026 (the“Delinquency Letter”), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it did not timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Delinquency Letter, or until January 19, 2027, to submit a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rules (the“Compliance Plan”). If NASDAQ accepts the Compliance Plan, NASDAQ may grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Company's Form 20-F filing due date, or until May 17, 2027, to regain compliance. The Company intends to submit the Compliance Plan within the prescribed 60-day period.

The Delinquency Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

This announcement is made in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About Republic Power Group Limited

Republic Power Group Limited is a Singapore-based company engaged in providing customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services, and peripheral hardware products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

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