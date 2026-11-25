MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the“Company”) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2026 results on Thursday, December 10, 2026, after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, December 11, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex's website at in the Investors section under Events & Presentations.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link:



Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company's website at in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is an international manufacturer of engineered component solutions with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

CONTACT: Scott Zuehlke EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer 713-877-5327...