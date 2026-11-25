(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reality and Documentary Titles Grew from 22% to 33% of CTV Ad Spend in Two Weeks as Horror Faded; The Weather Channel Reclaimed No. 1 on Mobile for week ending November 22, 2026 LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today released its weekly OpenEPGTM Index 2.0 rankings for November 16–22, 2026, covering the top 1,000 streaming TV shows by U.S. consumer reach across Large Screen (CTV) and Small Screen (mobile). Weekly data shows how fast seasonal content turns over. Three weeks after Halloween, SYFY's The Twilight Zone fell from No. 1 to No. 425 on CTV, while Reality and Documentary titles grew from 22% to 33% of CTV ad spend in two weeks. OpenEPGTM Index 2.0 tracks these changes show by show from open programmatic bidstream data, with no publisher integration and no waiting on post-campaign panels. Benchmark Observations: Week Ending November 22, 2026

NCIS Holds No. 1 on CTV: Lifetime's NCIS ranked No. 1 on Large Screen for the second consecutive week with 3.2% consumer reach SOV. Before that, The Twilight Zone was No. 1 for four weeks, through November 8.

HGTV Leads CTV Reach: HGTV placed four renovation shows in the CTV top 16, led by Fixer to Fabulous (No. 5) and Home Town (No. 9). It drew 11% of Large Screen consumer reach, the most of any channel.

OWN Tops CTV Ad Spend: OWN's share of Large Screen ad spend rose to 10%, the most of any channel, led by Hoarding: Buried Alive (No. 33 to No. 2). The Weather Channel Reclaims Mobile: America's Morning Headquarters returned to No. 1 on Small Screen for the ninth time in 12 weeks. Programmatic TV Share of Voice by Screen: Week Ending November 22, 2026

Content Category / Network Mobile (Ad Spend SOV) CTV (Ad Spend SOV) Key Signal Driver News Genre Overall 50% 36% Weather coverage on mobile, business news on CTV Reality & Documentary 18% 33% Home and lifestyle shows ahead of Thanksgiving The Weather Channel 23% 5% No. 1 mobile show reclaimed Holiday-Themed Titles 1% 2% Early holiday programming

Top 10 Weekly Streaming TV Rankings: November 16–22, 2026

Large Screen (CTV) - Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, LG & Apple TV

Ranked by estimated U.S. consumer reach share of voice (SOV).

Rank Show Channel Genre Ad Spend SOV Reach SOV Top Daypart 1 NCIS Lifetime Crime 2.9% 3.2% Prime Time 2 Hoarding: Buried Alive OWN Documentary 3.4% 2.3% Morning 3 Boys Over Flowers AsianCrush Comedy 0.9% 2.0% Prime Time 4 Ninja Kidz TV Ninja Kidz TV Kids 0.8% 1.9% Prime Time 5 Fixer to Fabulous HGTV Reality 1.0% 1.7% Morning 6 Shark Tank CNBC Reality 1.1% 1.6% Overnight 7 Bloomberg: The China Show Bloomberg TV+ News 1.2% 1.6% Prime Time 8 America's Morning Headquarters The Weather Channel News 1.7% 1.5% Morning 9 Home Town HGTV Reality 0.8% 1.5% Morning 10 Insight with Haslinda Amin Bloomberg TV+ News 1.0% 1.3% Prime Time

Small Screen (Mobile) - Android & iOS

Ranked by estimated U.S. consumer reach share of voice (SOV).

Rank Show Channel Genre Ad Spend SOV Reach SOV Top Daypart 1 America's Morning Headquarters The Weather Channel News 8.1% 11.3% Morning 2 Morning Rush Scripps News News 2.9% 4.2% Morning 3 The Weather Channel LIVE The Weather Channel News 3.0% 3.8% Afternoon 4 Weather Unfiltered The Weather Channel News 2.6% 3.6% Prime Time 5 The National Report Scripps News News 2.5% 2.9% Overnight 6 Boys Over Flowers AsianCrush Comedy 1.5% 2.7% Prime Time 7 The Steve Wilkos Show Nosey Drama 1.1% 2.3% Prime Time 8 Red One TNT Action & Adventure 1.0% 2.2% Prime Time 9 Today as It Happened Scripps News News 2.0% 2.1% Overnight 10 Varney & Company FOX Business Network News 1.2% 2.1% Morning

Availability

The weekly OpenEPGTM Index top 1,000 rankings are available at ratings.pixalate.com. Enterprise programmatic datasets, custom market cuts, historical daypart tracking, and Pre-Bid API access are available via Pixalate OpenEPGTM Analytics.

About Pixalate OpenEPGTM Index 2.0

Built on Pixalate's OpenEPG DBTM engine, the platform maps 770,000+ streaming TV shows, including live sports, across 17,900+ FAST and linear channels and 7,322 apps spanning 24 genres on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, Apple tvOS, Android TV, Android, and iOS.

Linear and streaming TV audience measurement historically relied on direct publisher integration, content logs, or automated content recognition (ACR). In open programmatic Connected TV (CTV) and mobile environments, bid requests arrive without show titles, leaving ad buyers blind to specific program placements. The OpenEPGTM engine resolves show-level metadata directly from standard OpenRTB bidstream Bundle IDs in real time, requiring zero publisher-side SDKs, code, or opt-in.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

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Disclaimer

OpenEPGTM data reflects Pixalate's opinions based on open-exchange signals and public EPG data; no assurances or guarantees are made as to the accuracy or completeness of any classification, resolution, or rating. Attributions are for identification and measurement purposes only and imply no affiliation, partnership, or endorsement. IVT metrics follow Pixalate's MRC-accredited methodology and do not constitute a legal finding of fraud or violation of law or platform policy. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.