Lifetime's 'NCIS' Holds No. 1 In Pixalate's Weekly Openepgtm Index 2.0 Streaming TV Rankings, As HGTV And OWN Surge Ahead Of Thanksgiving
|Content Category / Network
|Mobile (Ad Spend SOV)
|CTV (Ad Spend SOV)
|Key Signal Driver
|News Genre Overall
|50%
|36%
|Weather coverage on mobile, business news on CTV
|Reality & Documentary
|18%
|33%
|Home and lifestyle shows ahead of Thanksgiving
|The Weather Channel
|23%
|5%
|No. 1 mobile show reclaimed
|Holiday-Themed Titles
|1%
|2%
|Early holiday programming
Top 10 Weekly Streaming TV Rankings: November 16–22, 2026
Large Screen (CTV) - Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, LG & Apple TV
Ranked by estimated U.S. consumer reach share of voice (SOV).
|Rank
|Show
|Channel
|Genre
|Ad Spend SOV
|Reach SOV
|Top Daypart
|1
|NCIS
|Lifetime
|Crime
|2.9%
|3.2%
|Prime Time
|2
|Hoarding: Buried Alive
|OWN
|Documentary
|3.4%
|2.3%
|Morning
|3
|Boys Over Flowers
|AsianCrush
|Comedy
|0.9%
|2.0%
|Prime Time
|4
|Ninja Kidz TV
|Ninja Kidz TV
|Kids
|0.8%
|1.9%
|Prime Time
|5
|Fixer to Fabulous
|HGTV
|Reality
|1.0%
|1.7%
|Morning
|6
|Shark Tank
|CNBC
|Reality
|1.1%
|1.6%
|Overnight
|7
|Bloomberg: The China Show
|Bloomberg TV+
|News
|1.2%
|1.6%
|Prime Time
|8
|America's Morning Headquarters
|The Weather Channel
|News
|1.7%
|1.5%
|Morning
|9
|Home Town
|HGTV
|Reality
|0.8%
|1.5%
|Morning
|10
|Insight with Haslinda Amin
|Bloomberg TV+
|News
|1.0%
|1.3%
|Prime Time
Small Screen (Mobile) - Android & iOS
Ranked by estimated U.S. consumer reach share of voice (SOV).
|Rank
|Show
|Channel
|Genre
|Ad Spend SOV
|Reach SOV
|Top Daypart
|1
|America's Morning Headquarters
|The Weather Channel
|News
|8.1%
|11.3%
|Morning
|2
|Morning Rush
|Scripps News
|News
|2.9%
|4.2%
|Morning
|3
|The Weather Channel LIVE
|The Weather Channel
|News
|3.0%
|3.8%
|Afternoon
|4
|Weather Unfiltered
|The Weather Channel
|News
|2.6%
|3.6%
|Prime Time
|5
|The National Report
|Scripps News
|News
|2.5%
|2.9%
|Overnight
|6
|Boys Over Flowers
|AsianCrush
|Comedy
|1.5%
|2.7%
|Prime Time
|7
|The Steve Wilkos Show
|Nosey
|Drama
|1.1%
|2.3%
|Prime Time
|8
|Red One
|TNT
|Action & Adventure
|1.0%
|2.2%
|Prime Time
|9
|Today as It Happened
|Scripps News
|News
|2.0%
|2.1%
|Overnight
|10
|Varney & Company
|FOX Business Network
|News
|1.2%
|2.1%
|Morning
Availability
The weekly OpenEPGTM Index top 1,000 rankings are available at ratings.pixalate.com. Enterprise programmatic datasets, custom market cuts, historical daypart tracking, and Pre-Bid API access are available via Pixalate OpenEPGTM Analytics.
About Pixalate OpenEPGTM Index 2.0
Built on Pixalate's OpenEPG DBTM engine, the platform maps 770,000+ streaming TV shows, including live sports, across 17,900+ FAST and linear channels and 7,322 apps spanning 24 genres on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, Apple tvOS, Android TV, Android, and iOS.
Linear and streaming TV audience measurement historically relied on direct publisher integration, content logs, or automated content recognition (ACR). In open programmatic Connected TV (CTV) and mobile environments, bid requests arrive without show titles, leaving ad buyers blind to specific program placements. The OpenEPGTM engine resolves show-level metadata directly from standard OpenRTB bidstream Bundle IDs in real time, requiring zero publisher-side SDKs, code, or opt-in.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
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Disclaimer
OpenEPGTM data reflects Pixalate's opinions based on open-exchange signals and public EPG data; no assurances or guarantees are made as to the accuracy or completeness of any classification, resolution, or rating. Attributions are for identification and measurement purposes only and imply no affiliation, partnership, or endorsement. IVT metrics follow Pixalate's MRC-accredited methodology and do not constitute a legal finding of fraud or violation of law or platform policy. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.
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