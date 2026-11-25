MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest PharmaTech Inc. (TSX-V:QPT) (“Quest” or the“Company”) today announced the results of its November 23, 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders.

The Company announces the following 3 directors have been re-elected to the Company's Board of Directors:

J. Mark Lievonen, C.M., FCPA, FCA, LLD

Jeffrey Shon, J.D.

Bradley Glass, J.D.

The Company also announces the election of John Porter to the Board of Directors. Mr. Porter is a life sciences executive with more than 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics sectors, focussed on business development, commercialization, licensing, and strategic partnerships.

At the meeting, shareholders reappointed the Company's auditors, Kingston Ross Pasnak, LLP.

“I would like to thank all of our Board members for their service to the Company and welcome incoming director, Mr. John Porter. I would also like to thank retiring director Dr. Madi Madiyalakan for his service to the Company,” said Mr. Jeffrey Shon, Chief Executive Officer of Quest.“I am confident that Quest's Board of Directors will be able to help the Company execute its business strategy to add value to our shareholders.”

Approximately 38,014,000 shares were voted for the Company's shareholder meeting representing approximately 22.5% of the Company's shares eligible to vote.

On a corporate matter, Quest announces the granting of 775,000 stock options to Directors and Officers, all at a volume weighted average exercise price of $0.05 per common share, expiring 10 years from the date of grant, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Quest PharmaTech Inc.

Quest PharmaTech Inc is a publicly traded, Canadian based biopharmaceutical company (QPT: TSX-V) developing products to improve the quality of life. The Company has a 26.6% ownership interest in a Korean company called OQPBIOM Inc., a private company that owns the immunotherapy assets and is developing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Quest also has a 23% ownership interest in OncoVent, a Chinese joint venture developing antibody-based immunotherapeutic products for cancer for the Greater China territory. Quest is also developing proprietary MAb AR 9.6 targeting truncated MUC16 as theranostic agents for cancer which is currently in late preclinical stage. To learn more, visit ww.questpharmatech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements on the development and potential of the Company's MAb AR9.6 product candidate constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond Quest's control. These risks include the achievement of forecasted development milestones, that actual results may vary once the final and quality-controlled verification of data and analyses has been completed and other risks disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis and other public fillings at . Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in the forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These statements speak only as of the date made and Quest is under no obligation and has no intention to update or revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For further information:

Mr. Jeffrey Shon,

CEO, Quest PharmaTech Inc.

Tel: (780) 448-1400, Email:...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.