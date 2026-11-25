Entrada Therapeutics To Present At The Evercore Healthcare Conference
A live webcast and an archived replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of genetic medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. Through proprietary, versatile and modular approaches, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of genetic medicines for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and inherited retinal diseases, among others. The Company's lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are exon 44, 45, 50 or 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.
For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, , and follow us on LinkedIn.
Investor Contact
Doug Snow
Head of Investor Relations
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Patient Advocacy Contact
Sarah Friedhoff
Head of Patient Advocacy
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Media Contact
Megan Prock McGrath
CTD Comms, LLC
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