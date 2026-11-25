Certiprof USA University Pilot Program

The six-month pilot helps U.S. colleges and universities connect coursework with assessed skills and verifiable digital credentials.

- Ismael Ramirez, Certiprof CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CertiProf is inviting U.S. universities and colleges to apply for its six-month university pilot. The program helps academic teams integrate a professional learning pathway and certification exam into an existing AI course or offer the pathway as a standalone learning experience. Students who pass the exam earn a verifiable digital credential they can share with employers. CertiProf for UniversitiesHow can universities help students demonstrate job-relevant skills?A university can start by identifying a capability students will need in the workplace and choosing a credential that assesses relevant knowledge. Faculty can then give students a course assignment that shows how they apply what they have learned. In a course that uses generative AI, for example, students might compare an AI-generated analysis with its source material, identify unsupported claims and explain what they would verify before making a recommendation.This approach reflects a question CertiProf brought back from the IT Certification Council's 2026 Fall Member Meeting in Santa Clara, California. In its Future of IT Certification study, 40% of respondents selected assessments that require candidates to perform job-relevant tasks as an important hiring signal over the next five years. For universities, that finding points to an opportunity to give students something specific to discuss in an interview: the credential they earned, the work they performed and the decisions they made. ITCC executive research report“When a student interviews for a first job, I want them to be able to point to something specific they did,” said Ismael Ramirez, CEO at CertiProf.“A verifiable credential gives the employer a way to check what the student earned. A course project gives the student something concrete to talk through, including how they made a decision and what they would do differently.”What does academic integration look like?Western Governors University offers an existing example.WGU lists the CertiProf Design Thinking Professional Certificate as an optional credential alongside its Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics. The example shows how a university can give students a way to demonstrate knowledge in a specific discipline while they complete a broader degree program. wguHow can a university start with one cohort?CertiProf recommends starting with 25 to 50 students. After approval, the institution and CertiProf agree on a learning pathway, a first cohort and a start date. Academic teams can review participation, pathway completion, exam activity and credentials earned. Approved institutions can extend the pilot to up to 300 eligible students over six months. University and college representatives can request the pilot through CertiProf for Universities. CertiProf for UniversitiesSource: IT Certification Council, Research Study 2026.About CertiProfCertiProf is a professional certification boy and a member of the IT Certification Council. Its portfolio includes credentials in artificial intelligence, project management, cybersecurity and management systems. With over 11 years of experience, Certiprof has partnered with 1,500 academies and certified 2 million people worldwide.

Santiago Gaviria

Certiprof

+ +1 6402819680

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CertiProf Invites U.S. Universities to Pilot Verifiable Skills Credentials News Provided By CertiProf LLC November 25, 2026, 21:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.