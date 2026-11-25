MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Advanced Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: NXAT, NXATW) (“NXAT” or the“Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Cheng Sin Yi as Co-Chief Executive Officer effective November 21, 2026. Ted Kim, Co-CEO will step down at the beginning of the next year and Myungjong Kim has stepped down as of November 21.

The appointments add experience in U.S. public company governance, financial reporting and capital markets to the Company's leadership. NXAT focuses on developing and pursuing opportunities in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and related technology infrastructure.

Ms. Cheng Sin Yi has more than 15 years of experience in finance, corporate management, operations and capital markets. Ms. Cheng founded Protopia Global Holdings Inc. and has served as its President and Director since May 2022. Protopia is an SEC-reporting company that helps businesses access the U.S. capital markets. From October 2024 to January 2026, she served as Chief Operating Officer and director of Mega Fortune Company Limited, a NASDAQ listed company. From July 2021 to August 2024, she served as Treasurer and Corporate Secretary of Flywheel Advanced Technology, Inc. She was previously Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Technology Holdings Limited. Ms. Cheng holds an MBA from Institut Universitaire Kurt Bösch in Switzerland.

“I am honored to take on this role at NXAT at an important time for the Company. Our immediate priority is to strengthen the Company's financial foundation and governance, and to work toward meeting all Nasdaq continued listing requirements. I will work closely with the Board to create long-term value for our shareholders,” said Cheng Sin Yi, Co-Chief Executive Officer of NXAT.

About Nexus Advanced Technologies Inc.

Nexus Advanced Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: NXAT), formerly K Wave Media Ltd., is a publicly traded company focused on developing and pursuing opportunities in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and related technology infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NXAT's intended appeal of Nasdaq's delisting determination, its plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, the proposed share consolidation, and its ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of NXAT's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of NXAT. Some important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include NXAT's ability to satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing standards, obtain a favorable decision from the Panel, and implement any necessary measures to regain compliance, as well as changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions.

If any of these risks materialize or NXAT's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that NXAT does not presently know, or that NXAT currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect NXAT's current expectations, plans, and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof.

Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of NXAT described in NXAT's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026, including those under the heading“Risk Factors” therein. NXAT anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its assessments to change. However, while NXAT may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, NXAT specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

The forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as representing NXAT's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Public Relations: ...