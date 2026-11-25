MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET in New York City.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the Remix Therapeutics website at . Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RMTX) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMasterTM technology platform leverages data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, an investigational small molecule designed to modulate RNA processing in oncology, currently being evaluated in two clinical programs: the ARIA clinical study, a Phase 1/2 clinical study in adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) and a Phase 1 clinical study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

Contacts:

Media:

Kara Stephens-Weaver

Precision AQ

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Investors:

Will O'Connor

Precision AQ

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