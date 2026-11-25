MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Late philanthropist's love of music will live on through NMC programs, including initiatives honouring his vocal group The Rover Boys and Canadian hitmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Music Centre (NMC) is pleased to announce a generous $1 million gift from late Calgary philanthropist and performer Al Osten, and his endowment, the Osten-Victor Fund.

Osten, who passed away earlier this year, was a pillar of arts and culture philanthropy in Calgary and a performer himself. In the early 1950s, he moved from Edmonton to Toronto to pursue a career in show business, eventually joining one of the earliest 'boy bands,' a doo-wop group called The Rover Boys. The group enjoyed success with several hit songs, including“Graduation Day,”“16 Teens,” and“Young Love.”

In 1956, Osten met the group's new lead singer, Buddy Victor, who became his partner in life and business. Following the group's breakup in the 1960s, Osten and Victor embarked on a new chapter, building a highly successful business with the purchase of Alberta and Saskatchewan Weight Watchers franchises. With their good fortunes, they gave back to the causes they cared about, including the arts. Through the establishment of two foundations, the Osten-Victor Fund at the Calgary Foundation and the Victor-Osten Fund at the Edmonton Community Foundation, they endowed large legacy projects to support the communities that had been so good to them.

Through a $1 million donation, their love of music will support a wide range of NMC exhibition and programming activities, which will be commemorated in three ways. First, through Hitmakers, a new exhibition celebrating the history of The Rover Boys, and other Canadian songwriters and recording artists whose music has achieved international success. The installation is currently featured on Studio Bell's West Block on Level 7, and will eventually be expanded to Levels 5 and 6 in 2027. It will be accessible to artists and creators using NMC's recording studios, and guests. The second way the group will be honoured is through the preservation and access of The Rover Boys collection of music memorabilia and thirdly, through an annual Alberta singer-songwriter residency in the NMC studios.

“As an artist and songwriter himself, Al appreciated the importance of celebrating musical achievement in Alberta and preserving our Canadian music history,” said Andrew Mosker, President & CEO, National Music Centre.“We're especially proud to recognize Al's contributions to Canadian music by featuring The Rover Boys in our new Hitmakers exhibition, alongside some of the country's most celebrated artists. As part of Canada's first 'boy band,' Al and the group helped pave the way for generations of artists to follow. This extraordinary gift will help us continue sharing Canada's music story and inspire a new generation of dreamers to create their own magical moments in NMC's recording studios.”

In addition to initiatives honouring The Rover Boys, the $1 million contribution will help NMC, a non-profit charitable organization, continue to preserve and celebrate Alberta's and Canada's musical heritage, care for its internationally significant collection, produce engaging exhibitions, offer education programs for youth and development initiatives for artists, and connect audiences through the power of music.

“Music was always an important part of Al's life, from his early days performing with The Rover Boys to his lifelong appreciation for the arts,” said Ellen Sue Mesbur, niece of Al Osten.“He believed in giving back to the community he loved, and we couldn't think of a more fitting way to honour his memory than supporting an organization that celebrates music and the people who make it. We know he would be proud to see his legacy live on at the National Music Centre.”

About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

National Music Centre (NMC) is a registered charity dedicated to amplifying the love, sharing, and understanding of music in Canada. More than a museum, NMC focuses on five key areas: Exhibitions and Collections, Artist and Professional Development, Performance and Recording, Education and Learning, and Music and Wellness. From its headquarters at Studio Bell in the heart of Calgary's East Village neighbourhood and satellite location in Montreal, NMC celebrates Canada's rich musical legacy, honouring legendary artists, nurturing new voices, and bringing people together through music. NMC also houses a vast collection of rare instruments, artifacts and memorabilia, world-class recording studios, and four of Canada's music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec's Adisq Hall of Fame. National Music Centre marks its 10th anniversary as Canada's home for music in 2026 with a year-long lineup of exhibits, events, and programs planned. Visit studiobell.ca/10 to explore the full list of anniversary activities happening now through summer 2027. To check out the NMC experience online, visit amplify.nmc.ca.

CONTACT: Media contact: Julijana Capone, Senior Manager, PR and Marketing National Music Centre... | @nmc_canada