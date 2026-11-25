MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)a biotech company advancing innovative treatments for brain-related health conditions, today announced that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) on November 25, 2026 approved a One-for-Six and One-Half (1-for-6.5) reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the“Reverse Stock Split”). As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on December 7, 2026, subject to NYSE American approval, including of any required supplemental listing application.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 6.5 pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one new share of common stock without any action on the part of holders. No fractional shares will be issued; any fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share on a per shareholder basis. Proportionate adjustments will be made to (i) shares of common stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of all issued and outstanding options, warrants and convertible securities of every kind, and (ii) shares outstanding and authorized for issuance under the Company's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended. The Reverse Stock Split will not affect the par value of the common stock, the number of authorized shares of common stock (350,000,000 shares), or the Company's authorized preferred stock (50,000,000 shares), except that, where applicable, proportionate adjustments will be made to the conversion rates of any outstanding preferred stock.

The Company's shareholders approved the Reverse Stock Split at the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 29, 2026, at a ratio of not less than one-for-two (1-for-2) and not more than one-for-fifty (1-for-50), with such ratio to be determined in the discretion of the Board, and on November 25, 2026, the Board selected the 1-for-6.5 ratio. The Company anticipates that the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split will be 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on December 7, 2026, with the common stock trading on a post-split basis when the market opens on December 7, 2026 under the existing trading symbol“OGEN” with a new CUSIP number, 684023 807. The Reverse Stock Split is being effected to enable the Company to meet the continued listing standards of the NYSE American and to reduce the risk of the common stock being delisted from the NYSE American due to its trading price falling below the level that the NYSE American considers low.

Commenting on the matter, Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Janet Huffman, stated:“We believe the Reverse Stock Split is an important step toward meeting the NYSE American's continued listing standards and maintaining the listing of our common stock.”

The Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, is acting as exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split and will send instructions to shareholders of record regarding the exchange of certificates for common stock. Shareholders holding their shares in electronic form at brokerage firms will not need to take any action, as the effect of the Reverse Stock Split will automatically be reflected in their brokerage accounts. Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company can be reached by phone at (917) 262-2378 or mail at 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10004-1561.

ABOUT ORAGENICS, INC.

Oragenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal delivery technology. The Company's lead candidate, ONP-002, is being advanced as a potential first-in-class treatment for concussion and mild traumatic brain injury. Subject to its ability to raise additional capital, of which there can be no assurances, Oragenics hopes to continue progressing ONP-002 through Phase IIa clinical trials in Australia and to pursue U.S. Phase IIb trials in the future. During September 2026, the Company encountered device stability concerns that it is currently evaluating, which caused a pause in participant enrollment. As of the date hereof, this pause remains in effect. Furthermore, capital constraints are limiting the Company's ability to continue to pursue its ONP-002 clinical trials. The Company believes its intranasal delivery platform has potential applications across multiple neurological conditions. Oragenics is committed to developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in neurological care. For more information, visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company's expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the Company's ability to effectuate the Reverse Stock Split, including the timing thereof and receipt of any required NYSE American approval; the Company's ability to regain and continue to meet the continued listing standards of the NYSE American; our research, development and regulatory activities and expectations relating to product candidates, including without limitation ONP-002 and our proprietary nasal device; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; and the timing, conduct, interim results announcements and outcomes of our clinical trials of our product candidates, including ONP-002 for the treatment of concussion and mTBI. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "potential," "may," "will," "could," "should," and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those described in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. All information we set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

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