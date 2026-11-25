MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as“” or the“”) (NYSE: NVGS) announced today that, in connection with its previously announced change in corporate domicile from the Marshall Islands to England and Wales, it is making available to its shareholders the independent accountants' report prepared by Grant Thornton UK Advisory & Tax LLP (“”) as required under section 593(1) of the UK Companies Act 2006 (the“”).

As previously announced, the change in corporate domicile will be effected by way of a merger, whereby the Company will merge with and into Navigator Gas Merger Co Inc., a Marshall Islands corporation (“ Merger Sub”) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Navigator Gas plc, a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales (“ New Parent”) and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with Merger Sub surviving and continuing as a wholly owned subsidiary of New Parent (the“ Merger”). At the effective time of the Merger, each share of common stock of the Company (“ Common Shares”) will be exchanged for one ordinary share of New Parent having a nominal value of US$0.01 (“ Ordinary Shares”). As a result of the Merger, New Parent will become the publicly traded parent company of the Navigator group of companies.

Under English law, as a result of the proposed issuance by New Parent of its Ordinary Shares in the Merger in exchange for the Common Shares of the Company, the Common Shares must be independently valued and a copy of the valuation report must be provided to the proposed allottees (the holders of the Common Shares).

The full Valuation Report, is attached to this press release and is also available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Navigator Holdings Ltd. - Governance - Governance Documents.

The Merger is expected to be completed prior to year-end. The Ordinary Shares of New Parent are expected to commence trading on the NYSE on the following trading day under the same 'NVGS' ticker symbol under which the Common Shares of the Company are currently traded.

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Gas is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas' fleet consists of 46 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 18 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas' Common Shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“NVGS”.

For media enquiries or further information, please contact:

Media Contact

Alexander Walster

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Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK

Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052, +44 (0)20 7340 4850

Navigator Gas Investor Relations

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1200 Smith Street, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002

Tel: +1 713 373 6197, +44 (0)20 7340 4850

Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link – New York

Tel: +1-212-661-7566

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain“forward-looking” statements (as defined by the SEC) concerning plans and objectives of management with respect to the future operations or economic performance of the Company, or assumptions related thereto, including statements regarding the expected timing of completion of the Merger and the commencement of trading of New Parent's ordinary shares. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“forecast,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“propose,”“potential,”“continue,”“scheduled,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include: (i) the risk that the Merger may not be completed within the expected timeframe or at all; (ii) the risk that the Company might fail to realize the expected benefits of the change in corporate domicile; and (iii) the additional risks set forth in the periodic reports the Company files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our Common Shares or New Parent's ordinary shares.

Attachment: Independent accountants' report of Grant Thornton UK Advisory & Tax LLP to Navigator Gas plc for the purposes of section 593(1) of the Companies Act 2006, dated November 20, 2026.

Category: General