MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) (“Runway Growth” or the“Company”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced that it intends to redeem all of its remaining 7.50% Notes due 2027 (CUSIP No. 78163D 209; NasdaqGS: RWAYL) (the“Notes”). The Company expects to redeem $40,250,000 aggregate principal amount of the issued and outstanding Notes on December 29, 2026 (the“Redemption Date”). The redemption price per Note will be $25 plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon from December 1, 2026 to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P., and led by industry veterans David Spreng and Michael Rovner. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth's filings with the SEC. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

IR Contacts:

Taylor Donahue, Prosek Partners,...

Carmela Thomson, Chief Financial Officer,...