Aspen Neuroscience To Present At The Piper Sandler 38Th Annual Healthcare Conference
To register in advance for the fireside chat webcast, sign up here.
The webcast will also be available under the“Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the Company's website (). A replay will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.aspenneuroscience.com.
About Aspen Neuroscience
Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company focused on developing autologous induced-pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived therapies to address neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need. Aspen's lead product candidate, sasineprocel, is an investigational single-dose, autologous iPSC-based cell therapy being evaluated for the treatment of PD.
CONTACT:
Sam Murphy
Corporate Development
...
Kerry Beth Daly
Corporate Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment