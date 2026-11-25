MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. (“Aspen”) (Nasdaq: ASPE), a clinical-stage regenerative biotechnology company developing personalized autologous cell therapies for Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced that Damien McDevitt, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference will take place December 1-3, 2026, in New York City.

To register in advance for the fireside chat webcast, sign up here.

The webcast will also be available under the“Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the Company's website (). A replay will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.aspenneuroscience.com.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company focused on developing autologous induced-pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived therapies to address neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need. Aspen's lead product candidate, sasineprocel, is an investigational single-dose, autologous iPSC-based cell therapy being evaluated for the treatment of PD.

CONTACT:

Sam Murphy

Corporate Development

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Kerry Beth Daly

Corporate Communications

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