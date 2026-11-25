EAST HANOVER, N.J., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's talk about the perfection tax. New research commissioned by the OREO® brand reveals that 61% of moms feel pressure to make the holiday season“perfect” for their family, with 41% feeling that pressure because of what they see on social media. Between the endless to-do lists, the styled tables and the flawless feeds, the pressure to create a picture-perfect holiday can quickly take over.

For many moms, the holidays have become a full-blown production, and they're the unpaid crew. 87% say they feel personally responsible for making sure their children have a magical holiday. They are, in effect, the Chief Magic Officers of their households: no budget, no days off, and barely a minute to enjoy the magic they're conjuring. Santa gets milk and cookies. Who's taking care of the CMO?

But perhaps the pressure to get everything perfect is misplaced. In fact, 69% of moms believe their children would prefer more time enjoying holiday activities together, even if things aren't perfect

The OREO® brand says it's time to yell“cut!” on the photoshoot and press play on the fun. This season the brand is encouraging all to Dunking into the Holidays, which comes with a simple idea: no baking, no stress, all the magic.

With 82% of moms agreeing that homemade treats and baked goods are an important part of making the holidays feel special, the OREO® brand is offering families a shortcut to the tradition. Introducing Dunk & Decorate: a fun, hands-on concept that gives moms permission to skip the hours spent baking cookies and spend more time making memories with their kids. Using an already-baked OREO® cookie means no dough, no oven and no waiting around – families can jump straight to the best part: decorating together. Simply dunk an OREO® cookie in your favorite melted chocolate, add your favorite toppings and voilà: gloriously, deliciously imperfect. Lopsided? Lumpy? Looks like a reindeer, or maybe a potato? Wonky creations aren't just welcome; they're the whole point. Less prep, more play.

“Between the picture-perfect moments filling our feeds and the pressure to get everything right, so many parents feel responsible for creating the perfect holiday for everyone around them. It's easy to get so busy making the magic that you miss it. We want moms to let go of perfection and make room for play with OREO,” said Matt Foley, VP of Marketing, OREO®.

To bring the idea to life, OREO® has teamed up with GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and entertainer Ciara. A mom of four [and expecting her fifth], Ciara knows family Christmases rarely go according to plan, and that's exactly where the fun begins.

“Christmas in our house is full of love, excitement and a little chaos. But that's what makes it so special. I've learned that it's not about making everything perfect, it's about being present and creating those beautiful memories together. That's why I love Dunk & Decorate with OREO cookies! We get to dip our cookies into chocolate, add our favorite toppings, and let everybody get creative and have fun. At the end of the day, it's not about how perfect those cookies look, it's about the joy, the laughter and those sweet moments we get to share as a family. That's what Christmas is all about,” said Ciara.

To take the magic beyond the kitchen table, the OREO® brand is hosting Dunk & Decorate workshops in select cities, including New York and Philadelphia, while also offering at-home toolkits, so families can get creative, embrace a little mess and make festive OREO® cookie creations that are gloriously, deliciously their own. Sprinkles on the floor? That's not a mess, that's confetti.

About the research: The OREO® brand Holiday Season Survey was conducted by YouGov among 735 US parents/guardians with children aged 7–13, with fieldwork taking place November 5–10, 2026. The findings included in this release reflect the female parent respondent subgroup

About OREO Cookies

OREO: registered: is AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE: registered:, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO:registered: cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO:registered: cookies have been sold since the first OREO:registered: biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO:registered: on Facebook @OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO, and Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

