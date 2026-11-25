Attorney Michelle Ostrye

Attorney Joel Silverman

Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 8,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Silverman Law Office also took second place for Best Law Firm in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's 2026 Gallatin's Greatest contest, decided by public vote.

- Joel Silverman, CEO BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Attorney Michelle Ostrye of Silverman Law Office took first place in the Best Lawyer category of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's 2026 Gallatin's Greatest contest. Silverman Law Office placed second in the Best Law Firm category."Michelle brings nearly three decades of litigation and business law experience to every client she works with," said Silverman Law Office founder and CEO Joel Silverman. "This recognition reflects the care and skill she puts into her work, and finishing second for Best Law Firm is a credit to our entire team."Ostrye focuses her practice on business and commercial litigation, real estate, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and civil appeals.Gallatin's Greatest winners are chosen by public vote, with results published in a special section of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.Ostrye joins a growing list of Silverman Law Office attorneys voted as Best Lawyer. Joel Silverman was voted Best Attorney in Helena in the Independent Record's 2025 Best of Helena contest, and Chris Walker earned the same honor in 2026. Earlier this year, Ivy Newman Fredrickson was named Best Attorney in Butte in The Montana Standard's Best of Butte and Beyond contest.Founded in 2012, Silverman Law Office, PLLC serves thousands of clients across Montana from offices in Helena, Bozeman, Billings, Butte and Big Timber. The firm focuses on tax, business, estate planning, real estate, probate and litigation law.For more information, visit or call 406-449-4829.

Jesse Chaney

Silverman Law Office, PLLC

+1 406-449-4829

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Meet Attorney Michelle Ostrye - Silverman Law Office, PLLC

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Michelle Ostrye of Silverman Law Office voted Best Lawyer in Gallatin's Greatest contest News Provided By Silverman Law Office, PLLC November 25, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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