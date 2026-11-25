Wagmore Garage Doors offers free garage door lubrication and 18-point safety inspections while working nearby.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wagmore Garage Doors, a family-owned garage door company serving Duval, St. Johns, and Clay counties, has launched its "We're in the Neighborhood" Free Garage Door Lube program. Whenever a Wagmore truck is already working on a nearby street, local homeowners can claim a complimentary professional lubrication and 18-point safety inspection, a service valued at $79.What Homeowners ReceiveEach visit includes an audio and visual safety inspection, followed by professional lubrication of the door's springs, rollers, hinges, and bearings. Florida's heat and humidity gradually dry out these moving parts, leading to grinding metal, extra strain on openers, and premature wear. Wagmore technicians address the problem on the spot, then walk homeowners through an honest report of what they found.The No-Pitch PromiseThe program is backed by Wagmore's No-Pitch Promise. The company's technicians are salaried rather than paid on commission, so they have no incentive to push repairs or upgrades. If a homeowner wants a quote, they simply have to ask. "We lube it, we check it, and we leave," a Wagmore representative said. "Our goal is to bring honest, old-fashioned service back to the trades, one quiet garage door at a time."Neighborhoods ServedThe offer is available across Northeast Florida, including Nocatee, Ponte Vedra, St. Johns, Fruit Cove, Julington Creek, Mandarin, Southside, Arlington, and the greater St. Augustine area. Because availability depends on where Wagmore crews are already working, homeowners are encouraged to claim their spot before the truck rolls on to the next zip code.How to Claim the Free LubeHomeowners can fill out the short form at or call 904-925-9247. A real person, not a call center, calls back to confirm. A technician then stops by, completes the lube and inspection, and heads out with no pressure.About Wagmore Garage DoorsWagmore Garage Doors is a locally owned garage door company based in St. Augustine, Florida, serving homeowners in Jacksonville, Nocatee, Ponte Vedra, Fruit Cove, and surrounding communities. The company provides garage door repair, installation, replacement, preventive maintenance, and opener services, including smart opener and battery backup options. Wagmore lives by one simple rule: if Dad wouldn't approve of it, neither do they. Its friendly, clean-cut technicians deliver same-day service, upfront pricing, and work done right the first time. A BBB Accredited Business, Wagmore helps homeowners keep their garage doors safe, reliable, and worry-free. For service, call 904-584-4828.

Tom Casey

Wagmore Garage Doors

+1 904-925-9247

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Wag More, Worry Less: Wagmore Garage Doors Brings Free Garage Door Lube to Northeast Florida Neighborhoods News Provided By Real Time Marketing November 25, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services



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