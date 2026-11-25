Command Vehicle Interior.

The Missouri manufacturer can convert customer owned Transit vehicles into mobile clinics, outreach units, command posts and other mission ready platforms

- Jared McCauslin

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vandoit is offering upfit -only builds for qualified customer-owned Ford Transit vans, giving healthcare providers, public agencies, schools, nonprofits and commercial organizations a path to create a purpose-built mobile unit without purchasing another vehicle.

Under the program, Vandoit designs and installs the interior and operating systems inside a Transit already owned by the customer. Depending on the mission, an upfit can support mobile healthcare, community outreach, behavioral health, incident command, law enforcement, accessible transport, staff transport or disaster response.

The process begins with the vehicle details, including model year, roof height, length, drivetrain and VIN. Vandoit then develops a layout around the organization's staffing, workflow, equipment and field requirements. Customers review a rendering before production, and transportation to and from Vandoit's Missouri facility can be included in the project quote.

Upfit-only projects can incorporate customer-supplied equipment such as monitors, clinical devices, radios and other technology. Available systems include modular workspaces and storage, battery power, roof solar, heating and air conditioning, displays, internet and satellite connectivity, awnings and exterior graphics. Final equipment and layout depend on the vehicle and intended use.

Vandoit builds exclusively on the Ford Transit platform. The company is a Ford Pro partner and Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier, and Vandoit states that its modifications do not void the Ford factory warranty. The Vandoit warranty covers the upfit.

The modular aluminum skeleton and track system used in Vandoit builds can also allow layouts to be adjusted as a program changes, helping a customer extend the useful role of an existing fleet asset.

Organizations interested in an upfit-only project can submit their Transit details at or contact the Vandoit Commercial team at... or (816) 944-2229.

About Vandoit

Vandoit is a family-owned U.S. manufacturer of adaptable Ford Transit mobile platforms for healthcare, community outreach, public safety, emergency response and commercial fleet applications. Headquartered in Chillicothe, Missouri, with production in Blue Springs, Vandoit combines consultative planning, modular engineering, technology integration, manufacturing and post-delivery support. Vandoit is a Ford Pro partner, a registered NHTSA final-stage manufacturer and an RVIA-certified manufacturer. Learn more at .

Samantha Winters

Vandoit

+1 816-944-2229

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Vandoit Offers Upfit Only Builds for Organizations That Already Own Ford Transit Vans News Provided By VanDoit November 25, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Natural Disasters



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