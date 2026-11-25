MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of

GoodRx Investors: If you purchased or otherwise acquired GoodRx securities and suffered financial losses, you are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm

On November 24, 2026, GoodRx filed amended quarterly reports restating its first- and second-quarter 2026 financial statements to correct errors in the recognition of revenue within its Pharma Direct offering that resulted in understated revenue and net income.

In its amended second-quarter Form 10-Q, GoodRx disclosed that a review led by its Audit and Risk Committee concluded that the accounting error resulted from“former members of senior financial management overriding or circumventing certain internal controls.”

GoodRx also identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, including ineffective controls to prevent or timely detect management override or intentional circumvention of established revenue-recognition policies. The Company further disclosed that its internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of December 31, 2025, and that its disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2025, March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2026. GoodRx also amended its 2025 Form 10-K to reflect the material weaknesses.

GoodRx's stock price declined more than 18% during intraday trading on November 25, 2026.

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