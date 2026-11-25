Rocco M. Angelo, Professor Emeritus at FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, receives GMBHA's inaugural Icon of Hospitality Award at the 13th Annual Hospitality Leadership Awards, recognizing his extraordinary legacy and contributions

GMBHA President & CEO Curtis J. Crider and Board Chair Amir Blattner, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Miami, welcome Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava as a distinguished guest at the 13th Annual Hospitality Leadership Awards, highlighting GMBHA

Nearly 500 hospitality professionals, industry executives, and community partners gathered at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami for GMBHA's 13th Annual Hospitality Leadership Awards, showcasing the association's convening power and industry leadership.

GMBHA honors 185 nominees, recognizes outstanding industry leaders, and celebrates the economic and social impact of Miami's hospitality community.

- Curtis J. Crider

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA) reaffirmed its commitment to hospitality excellence, industry advocacy and professional development at its 13th Annual Hospitality Leadership Awards, held Monday, November 23, at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The sold-out celebration brought together hotel executives, government officials, business leaders and academic representatives to recognize the professionals driving one of South Florida's most significant economic sectors.

Hosted by GMBHA President and CEO Curtis J. Crider and Chairman of the Board Amir Blattner, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Miami, the ceremony marked the return of one of the association's signature events, recognizing 185 nominees from across Miami-Dade County for their leadership, professional excellence and contributions to the hotel industry.

The evening featured the participation of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, highlighting the importance of collaboration between local government and the hospitality sector in supporting economic development, employment opportunities and Greater Miami's international competitiveness as a tourism and business destination.

“I am truly honored to lead your Greater Miami and Beaches Hotel Association and to represent you, our hotel and allied members, across Miami-Dade County. You can count on me to keep our membership top of mind in Miami-Dade County and in Tallahassee as well,” said Curtis J. Crider, President and CEO of GMBHA.

According to Miami-Dade County's FY 2026–2027 Proposed Budget and Multi-Year Capital Plan, Greater Miami and the Beaches welcomed 28.3 million visitors in 2025, including 20.1 million overnight visitors, generating $22.7 billion in visitor spending. Statewide, the Executive Office of the Governor reported in February 2026 that preliminary estimates placed Florida visitation at 143.3 million in 2025. A separate state report released in November 2025 found that tourism supported 1.8 million jobs and contributed $133.6 billion to Florida's economy in 2024.

Beyond hotel accommodations, tourism and hospitality support economic activity across transportation, restaurants, retail, entertainment and professional services. Representing more than 310 hotel and allied business members, GMBHA continues to foster industry collaboration and advocate for the businesses and professionals that sustain this economic ecosystem.

“Your dedication, professionalism, and passion create the memorable guest experiences that make Miami and our beaches one of the world's premier travel destinations,” said Amir Blattner, Chairman of the Board of GMBHA and General Manager of Hyatt Regency Miami.

The awards recognized professionals across hotel operations and executive disciplines, including culinary arts, food and beverage, human resources, engineering, revenue management, information technology, security, housekeeping, finance, catering, recreation and spa, rooms division, sales, marketing and public relations, as well as emerging leaders and general managers.

A defining moment of the evening was GMBHA's introduction of its inaugural Icon of Hospitality Award, presented to Rocco M. Angelo, Professor Emeritus at Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. The distinction honors lifetime contributions to the industry through leadership, education, mentorship and the development of future generations of hospitality professionals.

The ceremony also featured Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO David Whitaker, underscoring the importance of collaboration between destination marketing organizations, hotel operators, academic institutions and community stakeholders.

The event was made possible through the support of corporate partners the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Encore; annual sponsors AL-FLEX and Limo Miami, presenting sponsor SERVPRO of Miami Beach, Pinecrest and Kendall; host hotel JW Marriott Marquis Miami and MDM Hotel Group; and leadership sponsors Fisher Island Club and Four Seasons Hotel Miami, alongside numerous hotel and allied business partners.

Through initiatives such as the Hospitality Leadership Awards, GMBHA continues to serve as a collective voice for Miami-Dade County's hotel industry, championing the people, businesses and partnerships that contribute to South Florida's economic vitality and international reputation.

Paula Andrea Ortiz

Greater Miami & The Beaches Hotel Association

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GMBHA Celebrates Hospitality Excellence at the 13th Annual Leadership Awards News Provided By Greater Miami & The Beaches Hotel Association November 25, 2026, 20:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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