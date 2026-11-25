The number of U.S. Federal defamation cases filed involving social media.

New analysis of court records finds social media figures in 1 in 7 defamation cases; 2025 filings made record high; Searches for defamation lawyers are rising.

- Chris Silver SmithDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Defamation Expert Witness, the expert witness practice of internet technologist and online reputation specialist Chris Silver Smith, today released research showing that defamation lawsuits involving social media platforms have grown substantially across U.S. courts over the past two decades. The findings, drawn from state and federal court data, point to social media as a major driver of defamation litigation in the United States.Key FindingsThe study examined U.S. state civil court cases filed from 2000 to the present, along with federal district court cases from 2020 through 2026, identifying defamation suits that involved major social media platforms. Overall case totals were sourced from a well-established court document database.. From near zero to a steady share of the docket. Between 2000 and 2007, essentially no state defamation cases involved social media. The first case appeared in 2008, and five were filed in 2010. Over the last five years, social-media-related cases have consistently made up 12% to 16% of each year's state defamation filings.. Thousands of cases in the current decade. The state court data recorded 4,037 total defamation lawsuits between 2020 and October 2026.. 2025 was a record year. Filings peaked in 2025 in both state and federal courts. With 2026 data current through early October, the research projects 2026 will close slightly below that peak.. A temporary dip after 2020. Both state and federal filings fell sharply in 2021 and 2022. The research suggests economic pressures may have reduced litigation budgets during that period, and notes that statutes of limitations may also have played a role.Searches for Defamation Lawyers Are Climbing TooA companion analysis by The Defamation Expert Witness found that Google searches for "defamation lawyers" and "defamation attorneys" have been rising, a trend that has tracked closely with the growth of AI chatbot usage. Smith reports that inquiries for his own expert witness services have increased as well, and that defamatory statements generated by AI tools have surfaced in several cases on which he has consulted.The research attributes the growing interest to several factors: heavy media coverage of high-profile defamation verdicts and large damage awards, a broader public understanding that free speech has legal limits, and growing reliance on online sources that makes reputational harm more visible and more consequential. Smith also notes that while AI companies have worked to reduce defamation risk, widely used AI tools can still repeat damaging claims drawn from unreliable sources, including social media posts."Social media has fundamentally changed how reputations are built and destroyed," said Chris Silver Smith. "Platforms have given almost anyone the ability to publish to a massive audience instantly, and the court data shows the legal system is feeling the effect. As defamation lawsuits involving social media have risen, it's clear these platforms have expanded both the opportunities for defamation and how often it actually occurs."Smith added, "The rising number of people searching for defamation attorneys tells us that more individuals and businesses are recognizing when online statements have crossed the line, and they're looking for recourse. For those cases, a well-supported damages model and clear evidence of how a false statement spread online can make a decisive difference in the outcome."The findings are consistent with observations from legal scholars and practitioners, including Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of UC Berkeley School of Law, and NYU professor Stephen D. Solomon, both of whom have connected the growth in defamation suits to the expanding online channels through which false statements can spread.About The Defamation Expert WitnessThe Defamation Expert Witness is the expert witness practice of Chris Silver Smith, a Dallas-based internet technologist and online reputation management specialist. Smith has served as a social media expert witness in multiple defamation cases, including one in which he testified on behalf of an individual against Google, and his testimony has helped clients secure favorable damage awards and settlements. A former Verizon technology leader named on several patents, he founded Argent Media in 2011. He specializes in explaining how defamatory content spreads across search engines, social media and AI platforms, and in building reputational damage models.

Chris Silver Smith

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The Defamation Expert Witness's Research Shows That Defamation Lawsuits Involving Social Media Are on the Rise News Provided By Argent Media November 25, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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