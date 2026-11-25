Issue #44 - Folio

Vancouver luxury lifestyle magazine profiles COFU Chinatown founder Chef Akiko Gulkison, with features on Fazioli at Oakridge Park and Poltrona Frau downtown

- Helen Siwak, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of FolioVANCOUVER, CANADA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. has announced the release of the November 2026 issue of Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine. The lead feature profiles COFU Chinatown, Canada's first plant-based omakase experience, and its founder, Chef Akiko Gulkison. Additional features cover a custom Fazioli grand piano at Oakridge Park and the opening of a Poltrona Frau monobrand store in downtown Vancouver.COFU ChinatownLocated in Vancouver's Chinatown, COFU Chinatown offers an 18-course plant-based omakase grounded in Japanese technique and shojin ryori, the cuisine of Japan's Buddhist temples. The restaurant sources produce from local farms and suppliers, including Parkgate Farm, Klippers Organic Acres, Tama Organic, and Cap Canopy Mushrooms.Chef Gulkison arrived in Vancouver from Japan as a single mother and opened her first restaurant, COFU, a plant-based pressed sushi restaurant near Granville Island that was later featured on CTV Life Channel's Evolving Vegan. COFU Chinatown has been named a finalist in Vancouver Magazine's 37th Annual Restaurant Awards for Readers' Choice in the Best Plant-Based and Best Chinatown categories.Women remain underrepresented as sushi chefs, a gap linked to outdated beliefs that included the untrue claim that a woman's higher body temperature affects the quality of sushi. COFU Chinatown provides employment and mentorship to women entering the profession. "Sushi counters have traditionally been male-dominated spaces. I want the women who work in our kitchen to know that they belong behind the counter just as much as anyone else," said Chef Gulkison."COFU Chinatown introduces a new category of fine dining to Canada," said Helen Siwak, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Folio. "Chef Gulkison has built a respected business on Japanese tradition and local produce, and her mentorship of women in a traditionally male-dominated profession gives this story relevance well beyond Vancouver."Fazioli and Poltrona FrauThe issue features a custom Fazioli F212 grand piano created by Fazioli for Westbank and presented by QuadReal for Oakridge Park. Commissioned through Manuel Bernaschek of Showcase Pianos, the working instrument was redesigned by Pedro Vilas-Boas, with sculptural cladding produced by Vancouver-based Woodrose. The piano is on public display in the Oakridge Park galleria.Poltrona Frau, the Italian furniture manufacturer whose workshops have operated since 1912, has opened a monobrand store in downtown Vancouver in partnership with Habitat, part of the AEON Group co-founded by Shama Gupta and Amit Thale. The opening strengthens the company's presence in North America. The store includes a dedicated area for Ceccotti Collezioni and a Material Library for design professionals and private clients. "Poltrona Frau represents another step toward more complete luxury interiors," said Gupta.Additional FeaturesThe November issue also covers the only standalone Giorgio Armani boutique in Canada and the country's first Armani/Caffè, as well as the opening of BOSS, both at Oakridge Park. Profiles include Rome Station, a Richmond-based Hermès resale business founded by Lillian; House of Aviar, a Vancouver menswear label founded by Avneet Singh; Vancouver painter Ella Thomas; and ETALK reporter Sonia Mangat, host of the podcast Silk & Savage. The issue also includes a travel feature on São Miguel in the Azores with The Solo Travel Collection and a wedding feature at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.ABOUT ECOLUXLUV COMMUNICATIONS & MARKETING INC.EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. is a Vancouver-based independent media and publishing company founded by Helen Siwak, specializing in editorial development, brand storytelling, media brokering, digital distribution strategy, and hybrid digital magazine production. Through its flagship titles - Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and Portfolio Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine - ELL Comms delivers narrative-driven content to engaged audiences across Canada and international markets, surpassing 6.5 million combined reads since 2025.ELL Comms operates a media brokering division connecting brands and publishers with strategic placement opportunities across print and digital platforms, including a national content partnership with Retail-Insider, and both flagship titles licence content to news agencies in Korea and Asia.

Helen Siwak

EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc.

+1 778-847-3011

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Canada's First Plant-Based Omakase Experience Leads November Issue of Folio News Provided By EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. November 25, 2026, 20:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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