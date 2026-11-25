'I AM THE PLUG' Episode 2 "When Banks Say No" hosted by IWP's Itibari Zulu and Bruce Waynne with special guest Nikole Dalton

Episode 2 features Nor-Cal FDC's Nikole Dalton on financial readiness, technical assistance and preparing creative businesses to pursue capital

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP), a financing and financial infrastructure company focused on expanding access to capital for the creator economy, has released the second episode of its entertainment business podcast, I AM THE PLUG. Titled “When Banks Say No,” the episode explores how filmmakers, producers and other creative entrepreneurs can strengthen their financial readiness and better prepare to pursue financing. The episode is streaming on VBNG TV through the VYRE App.Hosted by IWP co-founders Itibari Zulu and Bruce Waynne, the episode features Nikole Dalton of Nor-Cal Financial Development Corporation, who shares insight into the preparation creative entrepreneurs need before approaching lenders and pursuing financing opportunities.The conversation examines the importance of financial literacy, loan readiness and technical assistance, while introducing the Entertainment Financing Initiative (EFI) and its work to help creative entrepreneurs better understand financing requirements and prepare their businesses for potential funding opportunities.For filmmakers and creative business owners, having a compelling project is only one part of the financing equation. Understanding business fundamentals, financial requirements and the resources available to support a project can be equally important. The episode explores these considerations and the role that preparation can play in positioning creative businesses to pursue capital.The latest conversation builds on the series premiere, which featured Nor-Cal FDC CEO Sanford Livingston discussing the role of financial development corporations and state-backed loan guarantee programs in helping participating lenders manage risk. While the first episode examined the financing infrastructure and programs that support lending, Episode 2 focuses on the preparation required on the entrepreneur's side of the process.Together, the first two episodes offer viewers a broader understanding of the financing landscape-from the institutions and programs that support lending to the steps creative businesses can take to become better prepared to pursue capital.“Too many talented creators are introduced to the financing process only after they've encountered a roadblock. We believe the conversation needs to start earlier-with a better understanding of how capital works, what lenders require and how creative businesses can position themselves for opportunity. That's what we're building with IWP, and it's why conversations like this one are so important,” said Itibari Zulu, co-founder of IWP.Through conversations with leaders across entertainment, finance, business development and economic development, I AM THE PLUG explores the systems, relationships and financial tools that can help creative entrepreneurs move from concept to commercially viable businesses. The series examines how creators can prepare for financing, protect their intellectual property and build sustainable businesses, while helping investors and financial partners better understand opportunities within the creator economy.Watch I AM THE PLUG Episode 2,“When Banks Say No”:Check out the official I AM THE PLUG trailer on YouTubeAbout Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP):Itibari-Waynne & Partners (IWP) is a capital enhancement and financial infrastructure company focused on expanding access to capital for creators and creative businesses. IWP works to bridge the gap between independent productions and institutional financing by connecting projects with structured capital solutions, risk-mitigation strategies and the resources needed to support sustainable growth.Powered by PLUG, IWP's agentic platform, the company is developing an integrated approach to deal evaluation, financing readiness, underwriting support and project monitoring-helping align the needs of creators, investors and financial partners.Led by co-founders Bruce Waynne and Itibari Zulu, IWP is working to build a stronger financial foundation for the creator economy.For more information, visit

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Official Trailer: 'I AM THE PLUG' Episode 2 "When Banks Say No" hosted by IWP's Itibari Zulu and Bruce Waynne with special guest Nikole Dalton

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IWP's 'I AM THE PLUG' Podcast Tackles 'When Banks Say No,' Helping Creators Understand the Path to Financing News Provided By Spotlight PR Company November 25, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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