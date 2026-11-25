Model Makayla Lee on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame runway. Photo: Dani Marzette.

Casting is fully virtual. Men and women 18 or older living in the United States can apply now through January 10, 2027, at clevelandfashiongala/sweethearts.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Cleveland Fashion Gala and the Sweetest Day Foundation today launched the Sweethearts, a national search for 12 swim models, men and women, who will close the grand finale of the Cleveland Fashion Gala at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, May 21, 2027. The Sweethearts Class of 2027 is the first class of Sweethearts.The national search selects 11 Sweethearts. The 12th and final Sweetheart, a man or a woman, is chosen by the fans through Sweethearts Fan Choice. Every applicant not selected for the first 11 is automatically entered into Fan Choice. Fan Choice votes are paid votes, and proceeds benefit the Sweetest Day Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.No travel is required to apply. Applicants apply online, then complete video interviews and self-tapes. There are no height or size requirements. The application asks for a recent close-up headshot, full-body swimwear photos, a short runway walk video, and a short introduction video. All photos and videos must be PG.Applications are open now at . They close Sunday, January 10, 2027, at 11:59 PM PT, or when 1,000 applications are received, whichever comes first. Selection is private, and selected applicants are notified by email. Submitting an application does not guarantee selection.Each chosen Sweetheart receives a paid modeling contract. South of Fifth, the Miami luxury swim and resort line, designs a custom signature suit for every Sweetheart. Each suit carries the model's name and is unveiled on the Rock Hall runway on May 21, 2027. The season also includes a Miami photo shoot, a runway walk for South of Fifth at Miami Swim Week 2027, travel to Cleveland and Miami, and Sweetest Day outreach with the Sweetest Day Foundation on Saturday, October 16, 2027. All net proceeds from signature suit sales go to the Sweetest Day Foundation. Final terms are set in each Sweetheart's written model agreement."The Sweethearts are fashion and charity, turned all the way up," said Leon Boyd, Jr., executive producer of the Cleveland Fashion Gala. "We are looking for 12 men and women from across the country who are ready for the national spotlight and proud to carry the tradition of fashion-fueled charitable outreach to the Rock Hall runway and beyond."Key datesApplications close: Sunday, January 10, 2027, at 11:59 PM PT, or when 1,000 applications are receivedFan Choice voting: January 18 to February 7, 2027The Reveal: tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, 2027, in Cleveland, when all 12 Sweethearts are revealed togetherCleveland Fashion Gala grand finale: Friday, May 21, 2027, at the Rock & Roll Hall of FameFollow the search on Instagram at @clevelandfashiongala and with #SweetheartsRock.About the Cleveland Fashion GalaThe Cleveland Fashion Gala brings runway collections and live music to the home of rock and roll. On Sweetest Day, October 17, 2026, the gala brought the runway to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with five designer collections and a live band in the museum's I.M. Pei Pyramid. The gala returns to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, May 21, 2027, in Baker Hall. The 2027 gala is open to the public and will be livestreamed. One hundred percent of the gala's net proceeds benefit the Sweetest Day Foundation. The Sweetest Day Foundation, Inc., operating under its registered trade name, Cleveland Fashion Gala, presents the gala.About the Sweetest Day FoundationTHE SWEETEST DAY HOLIDAY WAS BORN IN CLEVELAND IN 1921. NOW CELEBRATED ALL OVER THE U.S.Sweetheart Ambassadors, on behalf of the fashion community, do outreach to bring joy to the less fortunate and show personal kindness and love to those in need in the original spirit of the holiday.

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Cleveland Fashion Gala Launches Sweethearts Swim Model Search for the Upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fashion Show News Provided By Cleveland Fashion Gala November 25, 2026, 20:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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